VetStem Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. John Hutchens, Building New Veterinary Hospital in Warner Robins

Dr. John Hutchens and VetStem Recipient, Holly

VetStem Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. John Hutchens, is opening a new private practice veterinary hospital in Warner Robins, GA.

POWAY, CA, US, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Hutchens is a small animal veterinarian in Georgia. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine and has been practicing since 2009. After many years working as a successful associate veterinarian, Dr. Hutchens is building his own private practice veterinary hospital called Hands of Hope Animal Hospital located in Warner Robins.

According to Dr. Hutchens, he focuses on providing high quality medicine, superior patient care, and a client experience that emphasizes superior value. With a focus on high quality medicine, it is no surprise that he is a self-proclaimed “huge fan” of VetStem Cell Therapy, a service he has provided for his patients since 2013.

VetStem Cell Therapy utilizes the patient’s natural healing cells to treat degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis as well as traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons in dogs, cats, and horses. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types. They have been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues.

Dr. Hutchens stated, “VetStem Cell Therapy adds value to my practice by significantly improving my patient’s quality of life. There is HUGE value in providing relief of pain and suffering. You cannot put a monetary value on improving a pet’s quality of life and the relationship they have with their family. PRICELESS.”

One of Dr. Hutchens’ patients, Holly, is an 11-year-old chocolate Labrador that received VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis in her hips and knees. Prior to treatment with stem cells, Holly had trouble getting up off the floor due to joint pain and spent most of her days lying around. After receiving stem cell therapy, Holly began getting up with more ease, taking walks with her owners, and even chasing her ball! Additionally, she was able to dramatically reduce her pain and anti-inflammatory medications. Holly’s owners were very happy with the results and noticed a great improvement in her quality of life.

Dr. Hutchens agreed that Holly had an amazing response to VetStem Cell Therapy. At her seven day recheck appointment, Holly showed significant improvement. Dr. Hutchens stated, “I knew that stem cell therapy was effective, but what I saw that day was miraculous. Holly, the dog that could barely get up without help, was bouncing around the exam room like a brand new dog. I watched as a previously lame dog walked without assistance. Seeing her improvement brought tears to my eyes and a HUGE smile to my face.”

To find a VetStem provider near you, visit https://vetstem.com/locatevet.php.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

