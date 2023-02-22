Two Franciscan Communities Earn Best Nursing Home Recognition
This recognition is a direct result of the care our communities provide. We’ve been blessed with dedicated associates who show us what it means to live our mission to celebrate life, serve with joy.”LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph Village of Chicago and The Village at Victory Lakes received recognition for being among the best nursing homes in the country.
— Franciscan Ministries President and CEO Regina Umanskiy
The Franciscan Communities received top ratings on the 2022-2023 Best Nursing Homes list that was recently released by U.S. News & World Report. These rankings are designed to help prospective residents and their families make informed decisions on nursing home options.
“We are honored to have our communities ranked among the best nursing homes in the country,” said Franciscan Ministries President and CEO Regina Umanskiy. “This recognition is a direct result of the care our communities provide. We’ve been blessed with dedicated associates who show us what it means to live our mission to celebrate life and serve with joy while embracing our values of respect, dedication, stewardship and joy.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. Only 16 percent of those communities earned the highest rating.
St. Joseph Village of Chicago earned a high-performing rating for its long-term care. In addition to skilled nursing, the community also offers assisted living, senior rehabilitation and respite care.
The Village at Victory Lakes received a high-performing rating for both its short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. The community is located in Lindenhurst, Ill. and also offers independent living, assisted living, memory support and respite care.
“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News, said in a statement. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs. This year, newly available data on weekend staffing and infection rates that led to hospitalizations provides even more information about how nursing homes rate when it comes to the safety of their residents.”
The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors in data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a nursing home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a nursing home’s success in preventing falls and serious infections, and making sure residents are able to return home.
For more information on the latest Best Nursing Home rankings, visit the U.S. News website.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones, in addition to third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Additionally, the Ministry supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
