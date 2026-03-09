Franciscan Ministries Releases Annual Report Highlighting Mission Impact

Our success is a direct reflection of the unwavering support of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago and the extraordinary dedication of our associates across every community and within our Home Office” — Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO - Franciscan Ministries

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFranciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , proudly announces the release of its Annual Report, offering a meaningful snapshot of the Ministry’s impact, growth and continued commitment to serving older adults and families across its communities.This year’s report brings to life the organization’s mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, showcasing measurable accomplishments and powerful stories that reflect the Living Joyfully philosophy in action. From mission-driven care and community outreach to financial stewardship and philanthropic growth, the report illustrates how Franciscan Ministries continues to strengthen its foundation while expanding its impact.The Annual Report highlights:• Mission integration across senior living communities• The Living Joyfully philosophy as a guiding framework for care and culture• Community reach and expanded services• Financial strength and responsible stewardship• Philanthropic growth supporting long-term sustainabilityNone of this progress would be possible without the vision and steadfast support of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, whose sponsorship continues to guide and inspire the Ministry’s work. Their enduring commitment to faith, service and compassionate care provides the spiritual foundation upon which Franciscan Ministries continues to grow.The report also recognizes the essential role of associates serving across Franciscan’s senior living communities and Home Office teams. Behind the scenes and beyond the walls of each campus, their expertise, dedication, and heartfelt service ensure residents experience dignity, connection, and purpose.“Our success as a Ministry is a direct reflection of the unwavering support of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago and the extraordinary dedication of our associates across every community and within our Home Office,” said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries. “Together, we bring our mission to life each day – celebrating the lives of those we serve and guided by joy, expertise, compassion and purpose. This report is a tribute to the people who power our Ministry and the shared commitment that drives our continued growth and impact.”As Franciscan Ministries looks ahead, the organization remains focused on mission-centered innovation, operational excellence and responsible stewardship ensuring that each new chapter is rooted in faith, service and joyful living.To view the full Annual Report, visit https://franciscanministries.org/about-us/ About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

