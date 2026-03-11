Marian Village Featured in Lincolnway - City Lifestyle Highlighting Community-Centered Living

At Marian Village, creating a true sense of home begins with fostering belonging, dignity and meaningful connection.” — Cari Saysongkham, Executive Director

HOMER GLEN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Marian Village , a Franciscan Ministries community and Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , was recently featured in Lincolnway - City Lifestyle in an article titled “Redefining Home,” which explores how the senior living community is creating an environment rooted in comfort, dignity and meaningful connection for older adults.The feature highlights Marian Village’s philosophy that “home” is defined not by walls or addresses, but by the feeling of safety, belonging and being known as an individual. Through thoughtful design, personalized care and strong relationships between residents and associates, Marian Village continues to foster an atmosphere that feels welcoming and deeply personal.“At Marian Village, creating a true sense of home begins with fostering belonging, dignity and meaningful connection,” said Cari Saysongkham, Executive Director. “Our team is deeply committed to cultivating an environment where residents feel respected, supported and genuinely known. Through intentional engagement, thoughtful lifestyle programming and compassionate service, we create a community where relationships flourish and every resident’s life experience is valued.”The article also highlights Marian Village’s commitment to creating spaces and experiences that encourage interaction and community, from inviting common areas and shared dining to programs that bring residents and families together. These elements help transform senior living from simply a place to reside into a place where people feel anchored and supported throughout every stage of life.Marian Village offers a continuum of care including independent living, assisted living and memory care, ensuring residents receive the right level of support while maintaining a sense of independence and familiarity.“Our role is to help families navigate one of life’s most important transitions with confidence, insight and compassion,” said Ailish Doherty, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Senior living decisions involve far more than selecting a residence – they’re about finding the right environment for safety, connection and quality of life. Our team takes a holistic approach, listening closely to each family’s goals and concerns, sharing our expertise and guiding them toward a solution where their loved one can truly feel at home.”The article also highlights Marian Village’s newest memory care neighborhood, where thoughtful design elements and personalized care approaches support residents with dignity while encouraging independence, comfort and moments of joy.Through this recognition, Marian Village continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating a vibrant community where residents experience connection, purpose and peace of mind.To read the full article, visit:Read “Redefining Home” on City Lifestyle A Legacy of Compassionate CareRooted in a longstanding tradition of service and guided by a mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Marian Village has a strong history of providing trusted, compassionate care. As part of Franciscan Ministries, the community benefits from the strength, oversight, and resources of a nationally respected nonprofit organization with more than 130 years of experience in senior living and healthcare.This connection reinforces Marian Village’s commitment to quality, accountability and continuous improvement – ensuring residents and families can have confidence in the care they receive. For more information, visit marianvillage.org or call 708.787.8306.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.