Franciscan Ministries Receives Choice Community Awards From Holleran Consulting

Recognized for Exceptional Associate Engagement and Satisfaction in 2025

When associates feel supported and connected to purpose, they bring that same spirit of joy, compassion and dignity to the people we serve.” — Nancy Salerno, Chief People Officer, Franciscan Ministries

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries , Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , is proud to announce exceptional results from the Holleran 2025 Associate Engagement Survey. Franciscan Ministries communities that were awarded, including Addolorata Villa, Marian Village and The Village at Victory Lakes along with its managed communities CopperWood at Prairie Trail and FeatherStone at Hickory Hill, earned Holleran Choice Community Awards for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction. In addition, St. Jude House , Franciscan Ministries’ domestic violence prevention center and shelter, and the Franciscan Ministries Home Office were recognized for both Employee Engagement and Employee Satisfaction – reflecting a strong culture of care, associate well-being, and organizational excellence.The Holleran Choice Community Awards recognize organizations that are rated by associates as exceptional places to work – communities where engagement, trust and purpose are deeply embedded in daily culture. These results reflect Franciscan Ministries’ enduring commitment to fostering environments where associates feel valued, supported and meaningfully connected to their work.“What makes these results so meaningful is that they reflect how our associates truly feel about coming to work each day,” said Nancy Salerno, Chief People Officer, Franciscan Ministries. “Across our Franciscan Ministries communities and the communities we manage through Franciscan Advisory Services, this recognition affirms that our mission of Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy is being lived in real and tangible ways. When associates feel supported and connected to purpose, they bring that same spirit of joy, compassion and dignity to the people we serve.”Rooted in the philosophies of Living Joyfully and Embrace Life, Franciscan Ministries believes that a thriving associate experience is essential to delivering exceptional care, hospitality and community life. The 2025 survey results underscore strong engagement across leadership trust, workplace culture, communication and alignment with mission – reinforcing the organization’s whole-person approach to service.As Franciscan Ministries continues to grow and evolve, associate engagement remains a strategic priority – ensuring that every community is a place where people are empowered to serve with heart, purpose and joy.“We are excited to recognize the Holleran 2025 Choice Communities,” said Christine Walley, President of Holleran. “This prestigious recognition highlights the incredible work being done to cultivate strong, meaningful connections within communities. It reflects the dedication of organizations that prioritize the engagement and satisfaction of both their employees and their residents – understanding that when both are supported, the entire community thrives. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and the profound impact they have on building environments where people feel valued and engaged.”About HolleranHolleran is the premier provider of employee and resident engagement and satisfaction research and benchmarks in the senior living industry. For more than 30 years, Holleran has partnered with not-for-profit senior living providers, retirement communities, and healthcare systems to align business strategies with mission, vision, and values. Holleran’s benchmark is the largest of its kind, comprising more than 216,000 resident and employee surveys from over 685 organizations across 34 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, all completed within the last three years.Learn more at HolleranConsult.com.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

