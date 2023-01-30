Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,445 in the last 365 days.

Smoking Materials Identified as Cause of Fatal Haverhill Fire 

HAVERHILLThe fire that claimed the life of an older adult and pet dog in Haverhill this weekend started with smoking materials, said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.  The victim was identified as 80-year-old Richard Wallace.

“On behalf of the Haverhill Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to Mr. Wallace’s family and loved ones,” said Chief O’Brien. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that the unsafe use of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths. If you smoke or have guests who do, please remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

“Smoking fires have caused about 50 deaths in Massachusetts during the past five years,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “These fires can smolder undetected in bedding, upholstery, and other materials before anyone is aware of them. This is why smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but if you must do it then use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and keep it on a sturdy surface.”

The Haverhill Fire Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls for a fire at 38 9th Ave. shortly before 4:45 on Saturday afternoon. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the second floor of the multi-family home. Inside, firefighters located one person and one canine who had succumbed to fatal injuries. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin. The fire departments of Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, and Methuen provided mutual aid.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex DA and State Fire Marshal. That investigation determined that the fire started in the area of a recliner near the front left of the second floor, where numerous cigarettes and a lighter were observed.

###

You just read:

Smoking Materials Identified as Cause of Fatal Haverhill Fire 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.