Smoking Materials Identified as Cause of Fatal Haverhill Fire 

HAVERHILL — The fire that claimed the life of an older adult and pet dog in Haverhill this weekend started with smoking materials, said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. The victim was identified as 80-year-old Richard Wallace.

“On behalf of the Haverhill Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to Mr. Wallace’s family and loved ones,” said Chief O’Brien. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that the unsafe use of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths. If you smoke or have guests who do, please remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

“Smoking fires have caused about 50 deaths in Massachusetts during the past five years,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “These fires can smolder undetected in bedding, upholstery, and other materials before anyone is aware of them. This is why smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but if you must do it then use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and keep it on a sturdy surface.”

The Haverhill Fire Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls for a fire at 38 9th Ave. shortly before 4:45 on Saturday afternoon. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the second floor of the multi-family home. Inside, firefighters located one person and one canine who had succumbed to fatal injuries. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin. The fire departments of Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, and Methuen provided mutual aid.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex DA and State Fire Marshal. That investigation determined that the fire started in the area of a recliner near the front left of the second floor, where numerous cigarettes and a lighter were observed.

###