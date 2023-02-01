Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh Earns Autism Certification To Enhance Guest Experience

Enhancing hospitality that characterizes Saudi Arabia, the Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh has earned IBCCES’ Certified Autism Center™ designation.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhancing the legendary hospitality that characterizes Saudi Arabia, the Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh has earned the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards’ Certified Autism Center™ designation. With this achievement, it became the second Saudi hotel to become autism certified, joining the Makkah Clock Royal Tower in providing a welcoming environment for autistic and other neurodiverse individuals.

IBCCES is a credentialing board that provides training and certification plus additional tools and resources to help travel and entertainment organizations understand, assist and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. The Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh team looks forward to the opportunity to put its new credentials to work in providing the utmost in comfort for its neurodiverse guests. As the hotel’s general manager, Peter Hoesli says, “We are honored and proud to receive a certificate from the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) recognizing our efforts to keep all our autistic guests satisfied and happy. Our staff is highly trained, well-equipped, and always ready to go the extra mile to support guests with cognitive disorders. Being awarded this certificate grants us great pleasure and happiness because it means we have accomplished our purpose.”

Traveling can be one of the most intellectually stimulating activities for autistic and sensory-sensitive people. However, the unfamiliar environment and changes in daily routines that travel often brings can be a challenge for neurodiverse individuals. As part of the certification process, the hotel is focusing on providing a safe space for them to relax and enjoy the experience, with special programs and guest services designed to accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive people, headphones to block out unpleasant noises, fidget toys to help them increase focus and manage stress, dietary inclusive menu options, and low-sensory, relaxing areas where they could wind down after a day of stimulating experiences.

In addition, the Movenpick Riyadh team IBCCES’ staff training to be more understanding and helpful to sensory-sensitive guests, identifying internal triggers, providing them with quiet spaces to stay away from loud or distracting stimuli, and assisting them in creating schedules that accommodate a more relaxed pace. Finally, the hotel added safety protocols, such as highlighting points of interest like exits and entrances on the property map, as well as free Wi-Fi access so that autistic guests could de-escalate stressful situations, watch their favorite movies, or play games.

Without training that helps staff understand and accommodate the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive people, visiting new destinations can become a challenging experience for those with such conditions. To respond to this need, IBCCES created autism training and certification programs specifically for hotels, attractions, zoos, aquariums, and other entertainment venues to ensure all families and individuals can have fun and make lasting memories.

As IBCCES’ chairman, Myron Pincomb, points out, “Our training programs put more than 20 years of experience into educating hospitality venues’ staff and leadership in a broad range of autism-related areas. When our partners pursue certification, it’s a significant commitment of time and effort – and we appreciate the Movenpick team's unbridled enthusiasm for meeting autistic and other neurodiverse guests’ needs. These programs, which include education from both subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, provide long-term support, continuous learning opportunities, onsite reviews and advice, and much more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents of autistic children and teens that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh

Our 5-star hotel is the perfect destination for business or leisure travelers seeking genuine Swiss hospitality. We offer 269 sophisticated rooms, suites, and 90 spacious residences. Our outstanding, 4000 sqm, meeting and events facilities are complimented with wonderful restaurants and a unique outdoor plaza on the second floor with views over Riyadh. The hotel is located next to King Abdullah Financial District, the new CBD in the north of Riyadh.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.