2023 Mitchell Scholarship Application Open

The 2023 Mitchell Scholarship online application is now open until April 1. You can find the application link, requirements, and a few additional college and scholarship resources on the Mitchell Institute’s web site.

New for the 2023 Mitchell Scholarship application season!

The Mitchell Institute is pleased to announce an expanded commitment to increasing college access for Maine students. In addition to the longstanding commitment of awarding at least one $10,000 scholarship annually to a graduating student from each of the 135 public high schools in Maine, the Institute will award 20 more scholarships across the state, bringing its annual total to $1.55M in support for the class of 2023 Mitchell Scholars. Visit this site more information: The 2023 Mitchell Scholarship Application is Now Open

In addition to the $10,000 scholarship that the Mitchell Institute will award to a graduating student from every public high school in the state, they provide numerous resources and programs for Mitchell Scholars:

Leadership and career development events

Access to a wide array of professional networks

Customized career advising and personal support through individual meetings with Mitchell Institute staff and community members

Fellowship Awards of up to $1,500 to support internships and personal/professional growth opportunities

Emergency financial assistance for unexpected financial challenges

Mitchell Scholarships are awarded to students planning to attend two- or four-year degree programs at colleges either in- or out-of-state. Candidates are evaluated based on the following criteria: academics, community impact, and financial need. Please encourage any graduating college-bound students from Maine’s public high schools to apply before the April 1 deadline.

For more information, contact the Mitchell Institute at info@mitchellinstitute.org or (207) 773-7700. Click here to subscribe an e-newsletter that offers a monthly roundup of news: The Mitchell Institute Update