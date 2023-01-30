MONO INC reaches a new level with the release of the new album "Ravenblack"
New record by the legendary German gothic rock band is already available on the main streaming platformsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the main names in gothic rock worldwide, the German group MONO INC. released on January 27th the long-awaited album "Ravenblack" (NoCut/SPV).
The album eases fans' anxiety, fueled in recent months by the release of singles that anticipated the final product. The songs “After Dark”, “At the End of the Rainbow”, “Lieb Mich”, “Heartbeat of the Dead”, “Empire” and “Princess of the Night” set the stage for "Ravenblack", a homogeneous album that shows a renewed band and, at the same time, faithful to the style that made them famous worldwide.
MONO INC.'s twelfth studio album, "Raveblack" was recorded by musicians Martin Engler (vocals), Katha Mia (drums), Carl Fornia (guitar) and Val Perun (bass), a lineup that continues to deliver memorable sounds, a striking element in the solid group career. With eleven tracks, the album has some songs in German and with very special guest appearances: Storm Seeker in “After Dark”, and SANZ in “Angels Never Die”.
The Ravenblack tour is set to be the biggest the band has ever done. In addition to an extensive series of concerts across Europe, including participation in major festivals lineup, the group will make their first visit to Mexico. There will be three shows: Mexico City (March 17th, at Auditorio BlackBerry), León (18th, at Velaria Hilton Garden Inn) and Guadalajara (19th, at C3 Stage).
MONO INC.
The German band MONO INC. emerged in 2000, focusing on the darker aspects of metal. After more than two decades, they keep to deliver a gothic metal with a lot of identity, as evident in the eleven tracks of "Ravenblack".
Despite having released an album in 2003, for Martin Engler, the real beginning of his career was in 2007, when the then drummer assumed the role of vocalist and the band released the album "Temple of the Torn". Persistence, therefore, is a keyword within the group, after all, even in moments of greater difficulty as independent artists, they never gave up and moved on. Since then, they have grown vertiginously, including placing the album "The Book of Fire" at the top of the charts in their country of origin, Germany.
Even reaching their 12th studio album, MONO INC. continues to prepare much more news for fans, as stated by Engler: “We are looking forward to playing in many new countries on our tour in 2023”.
MONO INC.’s music it is a mix of influences that converge in a particular sound full of personality. The band's secret, according to Engler, is to make music following their own hearts, without being influenced by outside opinions. This sincerity has conquered and expanded the group's fan base all over the world.
This also reached Latin America, so the vocalist leaves a special message to fans in this continent: “Dear crows from Latin America, please spread the word and spirit of MONO INC. It’s all about tolerance, solidarity, and love.”
Filled with remarkable metal riffs, striking melodies, and deep lyrics, "Ravenblack" has everything to reach the position of favorite album of the public.
