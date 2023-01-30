Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,313 in the last 365 days.

ALDOI DEPLOYS STAFF TO DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

1/30/2023

Partnering with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Department of Insurance will deploy staff to Disaster Recovery Centers in areas impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes.

Consumers with insurance questions can meet face-to-face with Department staff, who can help them file a claim or answer any insurance questions they may have.

Disaster Relief Centers are located in Prattville, Rockford, Selma and Wetumpka. For addresses and hours of operation, click here.

Alabamians unable to visit a DRC can receive assistance by calling the Consumers Services Division at 1-800-433-3966 or filing a complaint online at www.aldoi.gov. Consumers may also visit our live chat, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at our website.

Special thanks to Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for their support and partnership.

 

You just read:

ALDOI DEPLOYS STAFF TO DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.