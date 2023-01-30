ALDOI DEPLOYS STAFF TO DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS

(334) 269-3550

1/30/2023

Partnering with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Department of Insurance will deploy staff to Disaster Recovery Centers in areas impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes.

Consumers with insurance questions can meet face-to-face with Department staff, who can help them file a claim or answer any insurance questions they may have.

Disaster Relief Centers are located in Prattville, Rockford, Selma and Wetumpka. For addresses and hours of operation, click here.

Alabamians unable to visit a DRC can receive assistance by calling the Consumers Services Division at 1-800-433-3966 or filing a complaint online at www.aldoi.gov. Consumers may also visit our live chat, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at our website.

Special thanks to Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for their support and partnership.



