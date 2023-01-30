Upcoming Pulse CPSEA Patient Safety Symposium to Offer Unusual Real-time Chat with Speakers
Final sessions of 2-day conference will allow attendees follow-up discussions with speakers.
We are very grateful to those who have volunteered extra time to answer questions and discuss their findings.”WANTAGH, NY, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever attended a conference or symposium and left with questions but no answers? Have you wished you could ask a speaker about a topic they raised, or discuss a presentation’s ideas with a group of other attendees?
— Ilene Corina, BCPA, President, Pulse CPSEA
That’s a common situation, and Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy aims to fix it at its upcoming annual symposium, "The Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going".
Each day of the two-day virtual event will conclude with a final session in which attendees can chat in an informal group setting with the speaker of their choice, and other like-minded delegates.
Says Pulse president Ilene Corina, “The Pulse CPSEA Symposium presents nationally-known speakers of the highest caliber, and we are very grateful to those who have volunteered extra time to answer questions and discuss their findings with others attending the conference. This is a unique opportunity.”
Broadly defined, medical error remains among the top causes of avoidable death and injury in the US. Pulse Center’s ground-up approach trains patients and their families to spot the risks and help avoid them.
The Symposium will cover a range of relevant topics, from “Emerging from COVID” to sepsis to medication safety, and much more.
Reporters are invited to attend the Symposium, and Ilene Corina and other symposium organizers will be happy to answer your questions before or after it takes place on March 15-16, 2023. Please contact David Halperin (patientsafetynews@gmail.com or 516-830-0831) to arrange.
Please visit https://pulsecenterforpatientsafety.org/2023-symposium/ for more information including the speakers list, registration and a link to the agenda.
