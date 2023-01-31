RadSite’s Dr. Eliot Siegel to Present at Annual TIPAAA Conference
Keynote Session to Assess the Impact of Artificial Intelligence Applications in Healthcare
For this year’s conference, we are bringing together several leading voices in healthcare innovation, including Dr. Siegel”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is pleased to announce that its Standards Committee Chairperson, Eliot Siegel, MD, will be presenting at The IPA Association of America’s (TIPAAA) 27th Annual National Conference, scheduled for March 23-25, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.
Dr. Siegel’s session, “Assessing the Impact of Artificial Intelligence Applications in Healthcare,” will provide helpful insights on how AI will evolve to impact the healthcare landscape.
Al Holloway, TIPAAA’s President, notes: “For this year’s conference, we are bringing together several leading voices in healthcare innovation, including Dr. Siegel. The conference also will feature a number of sessions focusing on IPA business opportunities and challenges. Understanding and leveraging artificial intelligence solutions represents an important emerging issue for the IPA community to address.”
“I am looking forward to discussing how AI is impacting radiology specifically and healthcare in general,” Dr. Siegel said. “AI holds the potential to positively impact many key aspects of the healthcare delivery system, and this is an ideal opportunity to clarify just how it can work in real-world situations. I am looking forward to a lively exchange of ideas at the TIPAAA conference.”
Dr. Siegel is an international thought leader in healthcare AI. Among other accomplishments, he was the first radiologist in the world to pioneer digital imaging and “filmless radiology” at the VA Maryland Healthcare System. He also served as IBM Watson Health’s medical consultant for the Jeopardy! project. He lectures around the world on how AI is impacting radiology and other healthcare applications. Dr. Siegel has worked with RadSite over the past decade to help set accreditation standards for advanced diagnostic imaging. During his presentation, Dr. Siegel will debunk some current misconceptions about AI, and discuss practical challenges and opportunities ahead.
To view the conference schedule, click here. The conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando from March 23-25, 2023. Registration is $650 per person. Also feel free to contact TIPAAA directly at info@tipaaa.com for additional information, including exhibition opportunities.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 private payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs establish and promote standards for quality and patient safety. RadSite also offers educational programs and supports research initiatives to inform a wide-range of stakeholders about key trends in healthcare. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability.
To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
About TIPAAA (www.tipaaa.com)
The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) is the leading trade association serving Independent/Integrated Physician Associations (IPAs/Affiliates). Founded in 1994 in Oakland, California, TIPAAA provides a wide range of products, services, and educational programs designed to help IPAs/Affiliates operate effectively and successfully in managed care. The association has nearly 677 IPAs, chapters in 39 states (with more in development) and represents more than 303,000 Physicians affiliated with IPAs.
To learn more about TIPAAA, call (510) 967-7305 or go to www.tipaaa.com/contact.
