WorldIPI.com Signs Contract with Legends Radio

Wilner Pierre performing at Uncle's Eddies Restaurant, Juno Beach, FL Wilner Pierre and Mike McGann of Legends Radio 100.3 at Uncle Eddies Restaurant, Juno Beach, FL. Nicolas of Palm Beach Legends Radio Worldipi.com

The Venture will Promote Wilner Pierre and Nicolas of Palm Beach

Wilner is now both a creative designer for Nicolas of Palm Beach as well as a great vocal talent. That puts us in a unique position of being both the talent and sponsor, or co-sponsor for live events.” — Lisa Pamintuan

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldIPI.com and Legends Radio today announce their agreement to promote Wilner Pierre, a great Bahamian singer of Haitian Descent, whose storybook turnaround is right out of a Hollywood movie.

Wilner Pierre and his family hid in kitchen cabinets Abaco as Hurricane Dorian destroyed their hometown and killed many of their friends and family. Wilner, his pregnant wife, Molina [Mrs. Haiti 2020 (International Pageant)], and their two children were lucky to escape with their lives. But their total loss of everything in their lives and the trauma of the apocalyptic aftermath has prevented them from returning to their Paradise Lost. They were rescued and arrived in the United States with absolutely nothing. Wilner, having to support his wife and three children drove as an Uber and DoorDash driver and then started to repair patio screens. It was an ad on Thumbtack that brought him to one of the properties of a world-famous inventor who heard him singing on the job. That was several months ago. Within a couple of weeks from the screen repair job, Wilner was signed to WorldIPI.com. He was flown to Las Vegas by WorldIPI.com where he worked with Boots Greene, the drummer for Usher, John Legend's backup singers, the percussionist for Adele as well as other industry veterans.

Wilner returned with his powerful version of Redemption Song, the Bob Marley classic which has been well received by industry professionals.

Wilner and his wife were then signed to produce a Pierre line of the luxury brand spinoff of WorldIPI.com, Nicolas of Palm Beach. They will add Island Designs and diversify to the very upscale brand of fragrances, leather goods, jewelry, and clothing.

WorldIPI.com, whose principals previously owned a record label and have strong connections in the entertainment industry, spoke with record industry leaders who recognized immediately the gifted voice of Wilner but advised the company to use the company’s Casino connections to place Wilner, bypassing the record industry which is focused on very young acts. When Wilner recorded some of the great songbook music, his golden voice and accent gave a European Flair to the classics. WorldIPI.com expects to book Wilner in casinos later

this year.

Legends Radio, which broadcasts in Palm Beach but streams around the world through Alexa, was a logical choice to start promotions. Well-known as an important Radio Station featuring the greatest artists as well as featuring upcoming Legends, WorldIPI.com approached the station. “I am very excited to be featured on Legends Radio team and also be part of its artist’s spotlight” says Wilner Pierre. He continues, “I look forward to being introduced as an artist that they believe will be embraced by their audience as well as reaching out to new audiences.”

“Wilner is now both a creative designer for Nicolas of Palm Beach as well as a great vocal talent” says Lisa Pamintuan, President of WorldIPI.com. “That puts us in a unique position of being both the talent and sponsor, or co-sponsor for live events” added Pamintuan.

“WorldIPI.com owns many underlying patents for holographic Wi-Fi streaming, so its plans for the future for both Wilner and exciting live, Holographic and new broadcasting technologies may only strengthen the venture into the future.” says Pamintuan.

----------

Legends 100.3 is a full power live and local FM radio station based in Florida’s beautiful Palm Beaches playing the best music ever created. It’s the Great American Songbook with artists including Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble´, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Vic Damone, Jack Jones, Rod Stewart, Tony Bennett, and many more. Legends 100.3 is fortunate to be independent and locally owned and operated. Legends 100.3 was founded by professional broadcaster Dick Robinson with the express purpose to showcase and preserve the greatest music ever recorded and to present the music in a fun, upbeat, and community-focused fashion. Great music. Live local personalities. Frequent public service announcements, and more.

Wilner Pierre, Redemption Song (Screen Test)