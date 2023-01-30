Milkio Foods is to join Gulfood23 in Dubai to boost its products’ market reach
Milkio Foods has listed its presence in the Dairy category and will be available in The Pavilion Hall at Stand No: T-A14 from 20th February to 24th February
Milkio Foods is expanding its market reach from 18+ to 30+ countries. Milkio’s participation in Gulfood23 is a part of its business expansion policy.
Milkio Foods has reached 18+ countries across the globe with its ghee products and ghee White label services.”TEXAS, HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio Foods, the grass-fed ghee manufacturer and exporter, is based in New Zealand. The company deals in grass-fed ghee products like Grass-fed cow ghee, grass-fed organic cow ghee, Grass-fed A2 ghee products, Grass-fed Sheep ghee, and ghee powder. Milkio maintains a USFDA-approved manufacturing facility, state-of-the-art ghee-making tools, and dairy experts to run the production process.
Milkio Ghee products are lactose, casein, gluten-free, Keto and Paleo diet-friendly, and Halal and Kosher certified. Milkio’s ghee is rich in fats, and fat-soluble vitamins A, E, D, & K. Milkio ghee is storage-friendly, which means easy to store in the kitchen without freezing support. Besides Milkio Branded products, the company is in ghee white label services. Milkio offers private label and Ghee contract manufacturing services for business enterprises interested in dairy business marketing without incurring ghee manufacturing liabilities.
Milkio Foods runs its business on six (6) strategic pillars. According to Milkio’s Spokesperson Mr. Raj Chatterjee, these six pillars are brand story, NZ provenance, traceability, unmatched quality, grass-fed benefits, and the R & D talent of product innovation.
Milkio Foods has reached 18+ countries across the globe with its ghee products and ghee White label services. The company has settled its business goal to reach 30+ countries worldwide by 2025, and the participation of Milkio Foods in Gulfood23 is one of the steps to boost the business growth in UAE and other Middle East Countries.
Gulfood23 is one of the most significant Food and Beverage exhibitions and a point of business collaboration of Giant Food and Beverage communities worldwide for product ideas, exchange, interaction, and business sourcing. In 2023, the exhibition will be held in Dubai, and the venue will be set in the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. The trade show will remain alive from 20th February to 24th February, 23. In the Gulfood23 venue, Milkio Stand will be organized in T-A14 in the Pavilion Hall of the Dubai World Trade Center.
