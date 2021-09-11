Milkio Foods has launched premium grass fed ghee products in Walmart
Milkio Foods has launched premium grass-fed ghee products in Walmart. Walmart-Milkio alliance has made pure New Zealand grass fed goodness easier to buy online
Milkio Foods is a New Zealand-based grass-fed Ghee manufacturing company and is presently engaged in the manufacturing and export of Milkio Ghee products in 16 countries worldwide”HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart and Milkio Foods, New Zealand, have teamed up to launch their premium grass-fed ghee products. Milkio produces pure New Zealand-made dairy enriched with 100% grass fed goodness and free-range grass-fed ghee oil.
The ghee manufacturer uses the most authentic ghee-making process and best food safety protocol.
The company uses 100% pure NZ pasture-fed cows’ milk fat to cook its grass fed range of ghee products. All Milkio ghee products are lactose, casein, and gluten-free, perfectly healthy for a lactose-intolerant diet.
Grass fed ghee products from Milkio are high aroma, simply natural dairy without chemical preservatives. Wholesome and delicious, Milko ghee does not contain any artificial additives. The raw ingredients are collected from clean green dairy farms, remote, well protected, and solely from New Zealand.
Milkio grass fed ghee is certified USDA organic, keto Paleo friendly, non-GMO project verified, and vegetarian friendly. It offers a longer shelf life of up to 18 months from the date of manufacturing without refrigeration support.
Grass fed Ghee contains more Conjugated linoleic Acid and butyrate, which stand responsible for its qualities like immunity booster, weight loss support, and colon friendliness. Milkio ghee is manufactured from pasture-raised cow milk fat. It offers 100% traceability, food safety, and dairy deliciousness that goes well with all cuisines and dietary preferences.
Milkio Organic Grass Fed Ghee is a versatile dairy that you can use in cooking, especially high-temperature cooking methods like baking, roasting, barbeque, etc. It is a perfect condiment for making fatty keto coffee.
Presently, grass fed ghee products from the Milkio brand available in Walmart are:
• Grass-fed cow ghee
• Grass-fed Cultured Ghee
• A2 organic grass-fed Ghee
• Organic grass-fed Ghee
• Organic Cultured grass fed Ghee
• Grass-fed Sheep ghee
• Milkio Himalayan Pink Salt grass-fed Ghee
• Milkio Garlic infused grass-fed Ghee
About Milkio Foods:
Milkio Foods is a New Zealand-based grass fed Ghee manufacturing company and is presently engaged in manufacturing and export of Milkio Ghee products in 15 countries worldwide. Milkio Foods maintains a USFDA approved ghee manufacturing facility. The Ghee manufacturing company uses the finest raw ingredients from 100% pure New Zealand to prepare top-class all-natural grass fed ghee products with deep dairy expertise.
Cultured ghee:
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Milkio-100-Grass-fed-Ghee-New-Zealand-Made-8-Oz-Pasture-Raised-Clarified-Butter-Fat-Keto-Paleo-Lactose-Free-Casein-Non-GMO-certified-All-Natural/331759135
