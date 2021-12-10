Milkio ghee range is launched in Walmart.com and Amazon In the USA

New Zealand Orgin ghee Grass fed good ness Trusted Unmatched Quality

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milkio Foods, New Zealand, has experienced consistent growth even during the difficult pandemic period.The New Zealand based grass-fed ghee manufacturing and exporter company has expanded its marketing network in multiple countries like The United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Guam, UAE, Taiwan, Australia, Egypt, China, South Korea, Chile, Hong Kong and Kuwait, and the expansion is still on.Besides acquiring Eurofin's approval and Kosher & SQF certification, Milkio Foods has introduced glass packaging exclusively for the USA market. Milkio Foods has introduced its entire grass-fed ghee range of products in Walmart, eBay, Amazon, etc. That has made the products easy-to-buy commodities for the Milkio audience.The official website has been entirely revamped. The new E-commerce page is an added attraction for the Milkio consumers as the online availability of the products has been meticulously organized and maintained.The systematic supply chain of Milkio Foods has made the product a reliable and transparent brand with a 100% traceability advantage.According to Milkio Spokesman Mr. Akhil Ojha, “With Milkio, you know what you are having in your diet because our ghee is all-natural and contains no nasties.”The all-new Ecommerce page on the Milkio Official site is an added convenience for Milkio Consumers in Kiwi Country. They can place the order directly to the mother company and purchase Milkio grass-fed ghee products. Currently, the product portfolio contains eight categories of grass-fed ghee:• Grass-fed ghee• 100% organic grass-fed ghee.• Cultured grass fed ghee • Cultured organic grass fed ghee.• A2 organic grass fed ghee• Grass fed sheep ghee.• Garlic grass fed ghee.• Himalayan pink salt grass fed ghee.Besides manufacturing Milkio products, Milkio Foods is also getting massive response in the Ghee contract manufacturing and ghee Private label business segment.For sales inquiry contact,• WhatsApp Number: +64 22 527 2571• Mail us: contact@milkio.co.nz• Website: https://milkio.co.nz/ Online Store:Walmart:

