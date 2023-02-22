HIT, Dehradun ranked under the top 70 BBA colleges in India by the Prestigious The TIMES GROUP
EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Himalayan Institute of Technology has signified its success by ranking at number 2 in Uttarakhand and also bagging a spot among the Top 70 BBA colleges in India, ranked by the prestigious "TIMES GROUP ''! The Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun is an ever-growing and tremendously succeeding institute that is affiliated with HNBGU Central University and Sri Dev Suman University, approved by UGC, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and recognized by the Government of Uttarakhand. Under the scholarly ambiance of Founder Chairman Prof. Ajay Jasola and Director Dr. Arrchana Jasola, HIT DOON continues sharpening and enhancing the knowledge base of thousands of students, thus making them self-reliant.
The Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun owes a big thanks to its wonderful and compassionate Faculties, Teaching and Non-Teaching staff, Supporting staff, and Student Officials. Everyone's hard work and dedication contributed to leading this university to such an achievement. Truly a moment of pride and glory for this institution. The HIT, Dehradun has a 21-year solid reputation for superior education. Students can choose from a variety of in-demand courses offered by the HIT group of colleges. It offers courses in a variety of subjects, including hotel management, agriculture science, computer science & information technology, management & business, biotechnology & allied science as well as animation, media & mass communication. Students are given proper training and practical expertise in addition to academic education, which will enhance their career opportunities. For the graduates, they also provide a lot of pieces of training that are required by the industry, such as internships, workshops, and classes that strengthen communication skills.
The main objective of HIT is to help students grow personally and enhance their talents in all areas. This institute takes a comprehensive approach to education. This institution serves as a link between the students and their success as well as a doorway to their professional future. To successfully prepare and coach students toward a bright career, HIT DOON plans career guidance, counseling sessions, and training programs with the assistance of industry and academic professionals. When compared to other colleges, HIT consistently brings a diverse group of prominent national and international companies to its campus hiring program. The campus placement cell guides students to assist them in the development of their technical, communication, intellect, creative thinking, problem solving, team management, and soft skills. The academic and course curricula were well-structured and followed the university's criteria. They featured a variety of seminars, internship programs, industry links, workshops, e-certification courses, webinars, practical sessions, fieldwork, and other activities.
HIT Doon has a commendable internal and external environment. The college has a wooded area that surrounds it and is considered the best for studying as it offers a peaceful ambiance. There are modern classroom amenities, and computer laboratories are well-equipped with the latest machinery and software. Departments have cutting-edge hotel management labs with state-of-the-art kitchens, training restaurants and bars, and fully-stocked agriculture labs and science labs as they offer highly recommended courses in both agriculture and hotel management. The environment at the Himalayan Institute of Technology is joyful and encouraging. HIT supports the enthusiasm in extracurricular activities by developing a variety of clubs, including groups that are administered by students themselves in the areas of culture, the environment, English speaking, athletics, photography, and wildlife. HIT management holds the belief that trying new things might lead to the discovery of passions that last a lifetime. Along with club activities, students were encouraged to plan and organize events, competitions, and culinary festivals. These initiatives and governance help the students improve their capacity for leadership, collaboration, and team building.
Overall, it was indeed a great opportunity for HIT DOON to be a part of the 70 best institutes from all over the country and grab an astonishing 2nd position as the best BBA college in the vast city of Uttarakhand, which serves as another incredible milestone to add to their journey full of success and achievements. For the young minds living in the sub-urban Uttarakhand states like Dehradun, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Garhwal, Nainital, and some other neighboring northern states namely Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Punjab, and Haryana we suggest you choose HIT over any other private institute in Dehradun.
Prof. Sudhir Badola
Himalayan Institute of Technology
