HIT DOON exuberated the culinary talents of futuristic chefs via Food fest, 2022
HM Practitioners of HITDOON shared their love and rejoice for the Baisakhi harvest festival and showcased their cooking talents via HITDOON's Food Fest 2022DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Himalayan Institute of Technology memorialized the “Baisakhi” harvest ceremony via Food Fest, 2022. The students of the Department of Hotel Management at HIT on April 5th, 2022 marshaled this enchanting and reviving food fest to solemnize the ancient abundant festival of Hindu and Sikh communities named Baisakhi at HIT college campus. Dr. Archana Jasola, the director of HIT institutes, and Mr. Agrieem Jasola, Deputy Director of Marketing, magnified the ceremony with their presence. During the inauguration of the ceremony, the organising bodies of the fest addressed valuable words stating that, “The lapse between life and death is being balanced by the food we eat. In this regard, celebrating the first crop harvest of the season is the tribute that we express for the farmer community, the eulogize we exuberate for mother nature, and the gratitude to God for his endless blessings”.
Inclusive of the dignitaries of HIT institutions, the event was also flavoured by the cordial presence of three guests from highly rated elite hotels in Dehradun namely, Ms. Poonam Singh Kushwah – HR Manager at Fairfield by Marriott Hotels, Mr. Varun Sharma – HR Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Hotels, and Mr. Pradeep Semwal – Executive Chief at Fairfield by Marriott Hotels. The courteous Chief guests were overwhelmed by sighting the eye-arresting decoration made by the BHM graduates based on the theme of the festival Baisakhi, followed by appealing rangoli welcoming one and all. Also, the refreshing welcome drinks and mocktails like Peach Iced Tea, Cranberry iced Tea, Fruit Punch, and Shirley temple served by the students received encouraging and rejoicing comments from the chief guests, boosting their morale further for the event.
The organizers of this cheerful event listed out the names of twenty upcoming Food and Beverage experts of HIT DOON who made the chief guests exclaim their richness by treating their tastebuds which include, Aman Thakur, Bipul Singh, Dhananjay, Abhishek Ahuja, Vishal Singh, Muskan Kumari, Utkarsh Upadhya, Nidhi Priya, Jyotsana Chaubey, Nitika Singh, Raghav Painuly, Ravi Shankar, Sachin Gusain, Lucky Singh, Varun Kanchan, Akash Vishwakarma, Aditi Rawat, Govind Marwah, Anmol Malsi and Sukriti Bhatt.
Following the beverage services, the food production specialists', can also be called as the futuristic chefs of HIT Dehradun, mesmerized the chief guests with their delicious starters and main course dishes like Assorted Bruschettas, Multigrain finger sandwiches, Dahi Bhalla, Paneer-Makhani, Cholle-Kucha, and a lot more. Accompanied by the prior mouth-watering dishes the menu finished with an exotic fruit cream dessert. Plenty of HM practitioners from diverse semesters of the BHM course participated in this culinary challenge and the notable candidates include, Amit Bisht, Pradeep Negi, Akash Raturi, Abhishek Semwal, Ritik Chaudhary, Rohan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Vansh Joshi, Akshay Kumar Dubey, and Mohit Singh, who added their own touch of newness to the fest.
Students were also presented the chance to taste the delicious foods, which made this event a memorable one, who also added their wholesome and motivating views. The dignitaries and the chief guests of this event exclaimed and praised the delightful dishes plated by the students and the effort they put forward in innovative cooking.
About Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun
Himalayan Institute of Technology is running is one of the premier Institutes ie located at Dehradun - a fast growing city in the state of Uttarakhand. The institute is Affiliated to HNBG Central University & Sri Dev Suman University, Approved by UGC, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and Recognised by Government of Uttarakhand.
