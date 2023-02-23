The weekly press release of the prestigious The Week magazine highlighted the All-India positioning of HIT, Dehradun
EINPresswire.com/ -- the Himalayan institute of technology Dehradun was honored by a prestigious “Week Magazine '', figuring HIT as one of the top colleges in India with a top-tier ranking. HIT DOON is a premier educational group in Dehradun offering various courses under the affiliation of HNBGu Central University and SDSU State University. This academic group is a composite of 3 educational campuses beneath the Great Himalayan Mountain range in Dehradun city. HIT DOON was established in the year 2001 primarily focusing on fast-growing employment departments in India and abroad. Now, HIT DOON is a pioneer education group bestowing various courses in Hotel Management, allied sciences, commerce, management, media, Computer application, IT, agriculture, and other innovative professional courses.
HIT offers a variety of facilities via infrastructure, internships, and workshops as a UGC and supported by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. They offer a high-quality, internationally recognized education as well as a variety of multidisciplinary extracurricular activities like sports, literacy, and cultural events. The campus is an environmentally friendly place to learn because it is located at the foothills of the Himalayan range. Regardless of the atmosphere on campus, the college's infrastructure creates a unique way to highlight its amenities, which include cutting-the-top smart classrooms, clean and hygienic lodging facilities, cafeterias, industry-powered laboratories, conference halls with centralized air conditioning, playgrounds, farm and cattle fields, mess facilities, and more.
Presently, the HIT group of educational institutions possesses 21+ years of excellence in education and received the best institute for a higher education award from the Uttarakhand state government for 3 consecutive years. At present, the recent present release of a weekly magazine added another feather to HIT-DOON’s hat via its ranking list. The Week in its best colleges edition announced the positioning of HIT-DOON in various categories which include, being one of the top 100 colleges for commerce in all of India, 39th position in all India's best hotel management institutions, 23rd numbering in all India deemed private hotel management colleges, and ranked 11 in top private HM colleges in north zone.
The institute educates learning aspirants in accountancy, marketable trading, business management, sales, and marketing. The HITDOON faculty members had five to ten years of expertise working with import and export businesses, trading, and organization management. The HIT College of Commerce and Management's graduates work in both for-profit and nonprofit industries. Through its learning resource center, the HIT career advisory committee department additionally assists banking and MBA aspirants.
The goal of HIT is to enlighten aspirant minds and bring them into the light. CSR suggested schools with a focus on academics and interdisciplinary workshops, internships, as well as other activities. Promote the country's rural economy by bringing in certified agriculturists with field experience. providing devoted hospitality candidates with professional apparel to serve the hospitality business. With the help of knowledgeable retailers and administrators from HIT DOON, grow the country's commerce, marketing, and administration sectors. Create developers and techies with additional expertise to advance the country's development in this digital society and to create technically skilled environmentalists who care about plants, animals, and ecosystems.
To help students, develop their technical, communication, intellect, creative thinking, problem-solving, team management, and soft skills, the campus placement cell offers advice. Under the guidelines of the university, the academic and course curricula were well-structured and included a variety of seminars, internship programs, industry links, workshops, e-certification courses, webinars, practical sessions, fieldwork, and other activities. The governing bodies of HIT management deeply congratulate the untiring effort of Department Heads, faculties, and students in making HIT the best-of-best educational group in the north zone and boosting them to secure more thumbs-ups.
Prof. Sudhir Badola
HIT offers a variety of facilities via infrastructure, internships, and workshops as a UGC and supported by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. They offer a high-quality, internationally recognized education as well as a variety of multidisciplinary extracurricular activities like sports, literacy, and cultural events. The campus is an environmentally friendly place to learn because it is located at the foothills of the Himalayan range. Regardless of the atmosphere on campus, the college's infrastructure creates a unique way to highlight its amenities, which include cutting-the-top smart classrooms, clean and hygienic lodging facilities, cafeterias, industry-powered laboratories, conference halls with centralized air conditioning, playgrounds, farm and cattle fields, mess facilities, and more.
Presently, the HIT group of educational institutions possesses 21+ years of excellence in education and received the best institute for a higher education award from the Uttarakhand state government for 3 consecutive years. At present, the recent present release of a weekly magazine added another feather to HIT-DOON’s hat via its ranking list. The Week in its best colleges edition announced the positioning of HIT-DOON in various categories which include, being one of the top 100 colleges for commerce in all of India, 39th position in all India's best hotel management institutions, 23rd numbering in all India deemed private hotel management colleges, and ranked 11 in top private HM colleges in north zone.
The institute educates learning aspirants in accountancy, marketable trading, business management, sales, and marketing. The HITDOON faculty members had five to ten years of expertise working with import and export businesses, trading, and organization management. The HIT College of Commerce and Management's graduates work in both for-profit and nonprofit industries. Through its learning resource center, the HIT career advisory committee department additionally assists banking and MBA aspirants.
The goal of HIT is to enlighten aspirant minds and bring them into the light. CSR suggested schools with a focus on academics and interdisciplinary workshops, internships, as well as other activities. Promote the country's rural economy by bringing in certified agriculturists with field experience. providing devoted hospitality candidates with professional apparel to serve the hospitality business. With the help of knowledgeable retailers and administrators from HIT DOON, grow the country's commerce, marketing, and administration sectors. Create developers and techies with additional expertise to advance the country's development in this digital society and to create technically skilled environmentalists who care about plants, animals, and ecosystems.
To help students, develop their technical, communication, intellect, creative thinking, problem-solving, team management, and soft skills, the campus placement cell offers advice. Under the guidelines of the university, the academic and course curricula were well-structured and included a variety of seminars, internship programs, industry links, workshops, e-certification courses, webinars, practical sessions, fieldwork, and other activities. The governing bodies of HIT management deeply congratulate the untiring effort of Department Heads, faculties, and students in making HIT the best-of-best educational group in the north zone and boosting them to secure more thumbs-ups.
Prof. Sudhir Badola
Himalayan Institute of Technology
email us here