SMARTECH Named One of Solution Nation's First 40 Most Promising Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing hundreds of nominations over six months in its quest to identify Israel’s most disruptive companies, Solution Nation names SMARTECH one of the First 40 companies.
“The worldwide multi-trillion-dollar manufacturing industry is ripe for disruption. Israel-based SMARTECH is in the process of transforming manufacturing from top to bottom. SMARTECH brings long-needed innovation to industrial process control. Its AI-driven solution brings real-time closed-loop autonomous control to critical manufacturing processes, making line operators time on the job dramatically more productive and predictable, and substantially improving three main production parameters – cost, productivity and quality” according to Shoan Snoday, President of Solution Nation.
Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH, said, “We are delighted to have been named a Solution Nation First 40 Company. We appreciate the hard work that the Solution Nation team spent vetting so many promising companies.”
David Wanetick, author and CEO of Solution Nation, stated, “Our First 40 selection criteria included size of addressable market, soundness of business plan, evidence of traction, uniqueness of product offering and a management team with demonstrated success. Based on our review, SMARTECH checked those boxes. We look forward to watching SMARTECH deploy its smart and autonomous manufacturing innovations in a growing number of industries and countries around the world.”
About SMARTECH:
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by unleashing the latent potential of raw materials and data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit www.smartech.com.
About Solution Nation:
Solution Nation is developing a unique platform dedicated to connecting public and private Israeli companies with investors from all over the world. Solution Nation created the world’s most robust library of podcasts focused on the Israeli innovation ecosystem.
Solution Nation’s First 40 Companies is a list of 40 of the most promising companies in Israel. The selection process involves soliciting nominations from a wide range of professionals in the investment and business communities, both within Israel and internationally. Companies that are named to the "First 40" list are considered to be at the forefront of innovation and are likely to have significant growth potential. www.solutionnation.info
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
