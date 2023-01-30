Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,792 in the last 365 days.

New Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR mixes liquid and up to two kilograms in a "gallon" bucket

New Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR mixes liquid and up to two kilograms in a "gallon" bucket

New Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR mixes liquid and up to two kilograms in a "gallon" bucket

The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR series works with a particularly long radius (LR)

The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR series works with a particularly long radius (LR)

Fabio Boccola, CEO Hauschild Engineering

Fabio Boccola, CEO Hauschild Engineering

Germany's Hauschild Engineering is expanding its equipment portfolio with three giant devices that can now hold and mix a gallon in a bucket.

There is no better way to achieve a homogeneous mix than mixing with a Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC. We control centrifugal forces even when mixing highly viscous materials in a gallon bucket.”
— Fabio Boccola, CEO Hauschild Engineering
FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new "giant" variant of the Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC is mixing up the market for laboratory mixers with dual asymmetric centrifuge technology: Germany's Hauschild Engineering is expanding its equipment portfolio with three giant devices that can now hold and mix a gallon in a bucket. The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR series works with a particularly long radius (LR) for this purpose. The well-known smart features vacuum, robotics, vacuum robotics, sensor integration for temperature, gas, etc., variable counter rotation, QR code reader, remote control and automatic pot cooling can also be selected for these devices.

Mixing components in exactly the right ratio, at the right temperature and in the right time period is one of the most important tasks in the world's research and development laboratories. Optimal mixing results are achieved when they can be mixed homogeneously, without bubbles and at a temperature that can be controlled or cooled. The Hauschild Speedmixer® SMART DAC series, developed by German Hauschild Engineering and manufactured "made in Germany", therefore simplifies and accelerates the development and prototyping of new materials immensely.
Long radius for materials with low specific weight
However, mixing materials with low specific weight requires special technology. Hauschild SpeedMixer® of the medium or large series have therefore long been available in an LR (Long Radius) configuration. The use of the extended arm allows materials to conduct better in the cup holder
Until now, the SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 series of large-scale units could mix a maximum of 0.6 gallons of liquid, or up to two kilograms. Now, the German industry leader is also equipping these mixers with an optional Long Radius (LR) that allows mixing in a "gallon" bucket. The following units are now available as "mixing giants":

• SMART DAC1100.3 FVZ LR and SMART DAC1100.4 VAC-P LR
• SMART DAC1500.3 FVZ LR and SMART DAC1500.4 VAC-P LR
• SMART DAC2000.3 FVZ LR and SMART DAC2000.4 VAC-P LR

The previously known grammages up to 1 kg, up to 1.5 kg and up to 2 kg remain.
"There is no better way to achieve a homogeneous mixture than mixing with a SMART DAC mixer," explains Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild Engineering, the pioneer of this technology. "Such a dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer works without stirring tools, ensures almost 100 percent degassing, and mixes compounds previously considered impossible to mix. The fact that we can now master and precisely control the centrifugal forces even when mixing highly viscous materials up to one gallon shows once again that we are among the market leaders worldwide with our almost 50 years of know-how."

More: www.hauschild-speedmixer.com.

Hauschild YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos

Mareike Boccola
Hauschild Engineering
+1 877-773-6937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC - changing the game in bladeless mixing

You just read:

New Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR mixes liquid and up to two kilograms in a "gallon" bucket

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.