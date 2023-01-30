New Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR mixes liquid and up to two kilograms in a "gallon" bucket
The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 LR series works with a particularly long radius (LR)
Germany's Hauschild Engineering is expanding its equipment portfolio with three giant devices that can now hold and mix a gallon in a bucket.
Mixing components in exactly the right ratio, at the right temperature and in the right time period is one of the most important tasks in the world's research and development laboratories. Optimal mixing results are achieved when they can be mixed homogeneously, without bubbles and at a temperature that can be controlled or cooled. The Hauschild Speedmixer® SMART DAC series, developed by German Hauschild Engineering and manufactured "made in Germany", therefore simplifies and accelerates the development and prototyping of new materials immensely.
Long radius for materials with low specific weight
However, mixing materials with low specific weight requires special technology. Hauschild SpeedMixer® of the medium or large series have therefore long been available in an LR (Long Radius) configuration. The use of the extended arm allows materials to conduct better in the cup holder
Until now, the SMART DAC 1100/1500/2000 series of large-scale units could mix a maximum of 0.6 gallons of liquid, or up to two kilograms. Now, the German industry leader is also equipping these mixers with an optional Long Radius (LR) that allows mixing in a "gallon" bucket. The following units are now available as "mixing giants":
• SMART DAC1100.3 FVZ LR and SMART DAC1100.4 VAC-P LR
• SMART DAC1500.3 FVZ LR and SMART DAC1500.4 VAC-P LR
• SMART DAC2000.3 FVZ LR and SMART DAC2000.4 VAC-P LR
The previously known grammages up to 1 kg, up to 1.5 kg and up to 2 kg remain.
"There is no better way to achieve a homogeneous mixture than mixing with a SMART DAC mixer," explains Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild Engineering, the pioneer of this technology. "Such a dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer works without stirring tools, ensures almost 100 percent degassing, and mixes compounds previously considered impossible to mix. The fact that we can now master and precisely control the centrifugal forces even when mixing highly viscous materials up to one gallon shows once again that we are among the market leaders worldwide with our almost 50 years of know-how."
More: www.hauschild-speedmixer.com.
Hauschild YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos
