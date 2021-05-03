Warning: Apparent installation of non-original/unauthorized parts in Hauschild SpeedMixer equipment sold by FlackTek Inc
Hauschild SpeedMixer equipment previously sold by FlackTek with unauthorized modifications and unauthorized spare parts may be identified by checking labels.HAMM, GERMANY, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2020 Hauschild and FlackTek terminated their collaboration. Since then, Hauschild Engineering no longer supplies original spare parts for any of its equipment to US-based FlackTek Inc. or to its affiliates, but only directly to users of Hauschild equipment. SpeedMixer® with unauthorized modifications and unauthorized spare parts may be identified by checking labels.
Hauschild GmbH & Co. KG (Hauschild Engineering) is the sole manufacturer of the Hauschild SpeedMixer® equipment since 1974. The original Hauschild SpeedMixer® offers perfect mixing results from a few grams or milliliters up to ten kilograms or ten liters for laboratories mixing substances in their R&D work as well as for companies that require small batch mixes for quality assurance.
In May 2020 Hauschild and US-based FlackTek terminated their collaboration. Since then, Hauschild Engineering no longer supplies original spare parts for any of its equipment to FlackTek Inc. or to its affiliates in the US or Europe, but only directly to users of Hauschild equipment.
The quality of the parts designed by Hauschild Engineering is critical to ensure the high-quality standards and, equally importantly, the safety of the equipment. None of Hauschild’s current or former partners has ever been authorized to install spare parts other than those produced by Hauschild Engineering for use in Hauschild SpeedMixer® machines. Any modification to Hauschild machines made with non-original parts may not have the same quality, the same high performance or the same safety standards that users of Hauschild equipment have come to expect from Hauschild equipment.
New label on the left side of SpeedMixer
Hauschild SpeedMixer machines with unauthorized modifications may display a new, unauthorized label on the left side of the equipment. The original labels (see upper photo) are thin, they are made of plastic and they usually have text in German. The unauthorized labels (see photo below) are thicker, made of aluminum and they are only in English.
Not knowing exactly which and how many Hauschild SpeedMixer machines may have been altered, Hauschild invites its customers that have acquired one of its machines from FlackTek Inc. or from its affiliates Synergy Devices Ltd. (UK), CosSearch GmbH (Switzerland), CosSearch SLU (Spain) and RohChem (The Netherlands) to contact Hauschild Headquaters in Hamm/Germany or their distributor in Dallas/Texas. Hauschild will make available all possible resources to clarify any doubts and provide clear information about the quality and safety of the equipment.
Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild says: “What we recently discovered in the US left me almost speechless. I want to reassure our customers that Hauschild will do everything in its power to support them and to make sure that they can safely continue working with our equipment. Although Hauschild has never authorized the use of non-original parts, I apologize to our customers in the name of our company and of its shareholders for any inconvenience that this might cause.”
User of Hauschild SpeedMixer® may write to info@hauschild-speedmixer.com or info.us@hauschild-speedmixer.com.
www.hauschild-speedmixer.com
Hauschild Youtube-Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos
About Hauschild Engineering:
The family-owned company employs around 40 people and has been developing and producing the Hauschild SpeedMixer®, which are sold worldwide, at the company headquarters in Hamm/Germany since 1974.
Within minutes and without the use of stirring tools, different liquids are mixed with pastes/powders, pastes with powders, powders with powders as well as substances with different chemical and physical properties. The Hauschild SpeedMixer® including all components are manufactured following a high-quality approach - made in Germany.
Press Contact
Mareike Boccola
Hauschild GmbH & Co KG (Hauschild Engineering)
Waterkamp 1, 59075 Hamm, Germany
Phone: +49 2381 482050
Fax: +49 2381 4820517
Web: www.hauschild-speedmixer.com
eMail: m.boccola@hauschild-speedmixer.com
USA contact details:
Hauschild SpeedMixer Inc.
US distribution company of Hauschild GmbH & Co KG
13661 Jupiter Dr, Suite 300
Dallas, Texas 75238, USA
Mr. Davide Davi (CEO Americas)
Phone: (877)SPDMXER
Fax: (469)581-9981
Web: www.hauschild-speedmixer.com
eMail: info.us@hauschild-speedmixer.com
Mareike Boccola
Hauschild Engineering
+49 2381 482050
pressoffice@hauschild-speedmixer.com