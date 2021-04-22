The Mix Up of “SPEEDMIXER”: Hauschild Engineering has filed suit against FlackTek in the U.S.

The original Hauschild SpeedMixer® carries its logo on the frontside.

Hauschild Engineering has filed suit against FlackTek in the U.S. over its use of the SPEEDMIXER name

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The original Hauschild SpeedMixeroffers perfect mixing results from a few grams or milliliters up to ten kilograms or sixteen liters for laboratories mixing substances in their R&D work as well as for companies that require small batch mixes for quality assurance.Hauschild GmbH & Co. KG (Hauschild Engineering) is the sole manufacturer of the Hauschild SpeedMixerequipment since 1974. US based FlackTek Inc. and its affiliates Synergy Devices Ltd. (UK), CosSearch GmbH (Switzerland), CosSearch SLU (Spain) and RohChem (The Netherlands) use to be distributors/agents of the Hauschild SpeedMixersince 1996.In May 2020 Hauschild and FlackTek terminated their collaboration. Hauschild Engineering no longer supplies original spare parts for its equipment to FlackTek Inc., or to its affiliates, which are not authorized by Hauschild Engineering to repair and/or service its equipment.Counterfeit products of Hauschild SpeedMixerbeing sold in the EU since May 2020The Hauschild SpeedMixertrademark is registered to Hauschild Engineering in the EU and any products sold in the EU under that name that do not originate from Hauschild Engineering are counterfeit products and do not meet Hauschild Engineering’s quality standards. To the extent products are sold in the U.S. under the SPEEDMIXER trademark by FlackTek. They may not carry Hauschild Engineering’s CE certifications, may not have been made under Hauschild Engineering’s strict quality controls or by Hauschild Engineering, and may not yield identical results to Hauschild SpeedMixermachines.The documentation of the suit is available online and may be viewed at: Hauschild GMBH & Co. KG, v. Flacktek, Inc., et al (1:20-cv-02532), Colorado District Court (pacermonitor.com).Now direct sale and support of customers by Hauschild EngineeringHauschild Engineering is now directly supporting the customers in the territories previously covered by FlackTek Inc. and its affiliates. The headquarters of Hauschild Engineering’s U.S. distributor in the USA is now in Dallas, TX. Hauschild Engineering can guarantee the supply of original Hauschild Speedmixerequipment, original manufacturer components, as well as all disposable items such as cups and lids for existing and new Hauschild Engineering’s machines.Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild says: “For the last fifty years at Hauschild, we have devoted a lot of resources to make the best mixing technology available to our customers. We feel the duty to clarify that there is a mix up of “Speedmixer” in the market right now. We strongly recommend that buyers of a “Speedmixer” should carefully check where the equipment really comes from. If there is any doubt, people should feel free to directly contact our headquarters in Hamm or our distributor in Dallas.”Hauschild Youtube-Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos Documentation of the suit: https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/35941058/Hauschild_GMBH__Co_KG,_v_Flacktek,_Inc,_et_al

Hauschild SpeedMixer - the original