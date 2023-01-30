COMEDY AWARDS SHOW CELEBRATES TRAILBLAZING LEGENDS AND VISIONARY EMERGING STARS INFLUENCING BLACK CULTURE IN COMEDY
The Humor Mill Comedy Awards Honors the Achievements of Comedian Artists and the Pioneering Contributions of Urban Comedic Visionaries
The Humor Mill Comedy Awards aims to bring urban comedy to the forefront and give proper recognition by introducing new voices to the world and honoring those who have made lasting contributions."”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humor Mill, the leading digital entertainment company for comedy news, announces the launch of its inaugural awards show dedicated to recognizing comics of the past, present and future on Tuesday, February 21 at The Directors Guild of America (DGA). Star and executive producer of two critically-acclaimed Showtime specials, the creator of the groundbreaking "The Real Husbands of Hollywood," and the original head writer for the widely popular "Wild 'n Out'' on MTV, Chris Spencer, will be taking center stage as the host of the highly-anticipated Humor Mill Comedy Awards. As a true visionary in the world of comedy, his impressive writing credentials include penning for some of the most prestigious awards shows including the Emmy's, BET Awards, ESPY's, MTV Awards, Soul Train Awards, and many more.
With Spencer at the helm, alongside the talented co-host and funnyman Tony Roberts, the show is set to be an evening of unparalleled entertainment, marked by a masterful display of wit and humor. The Humor Mill Comedy Awards promises to be remembered for its excellence, originality and variety highlighted with thrilling behind the scenes moments from social media correspondent Juhahn Jones. The live-to-tape production will honor a blend of veteran comics who have paved the way and emerging social influencers who are carving a new lane.
“Comedy has undergone a significant evolution and has become more mainstream and widely consumed,” says Humor Mill Founder Frank Holder. “Despite the tireless efforts of comedians, the recognition they receive is not always commensurate with their hard work, resulting in only a select few becoming well-known names. The Humor Mill Comedy Awards aims to bring urban comedy to the forefront and give proper recognition by introducing new voices to the world and honoring those who have made lasting contributions."
The Humor Mill network includes a rolodex of outlets including its website, digital magazine, internet radio and cable broadcast channels with a boasting reach of over 4 million households serving as a launchpad for iconic comedians in the early stages of their careers who are now dominating box office numbers and breaking records in TV and film. The urban platform has cultivated a landing spot to introduce audiences to Black Hollywood household names as well as newcomers providing laughter, healing and comfort.
Scheduled to take place during the third week of Black History Month, the show aims to amplify the voices of the African-American diaspora, taking audiences through relatable, personal and funny comedy, particularly at a time when Black culture and their stories are being told.
Ticket availability and additional details for the live-taping event will be later announced. For media credential requests click here and for additional press inquiries contact humormillmedia@gmail.com. More information about Humor Mill can be found at www.humormilltv.com.
ABOUT HUMOR MILL
Humor Mill is the premier destination for all things urban comedy boasting a comprehensive platform including its news website, digital magazine, internet radio and linear cable broadcast channels. Its integrated suite of platforms reach over 4 million households with original and syndicated programming including comedic films, stand-up comedy, sketches, interviews, documentaries and more. With over 100,000 monthly website hits, 35,000 digital magazine subscribers, and 23,000 monthly radio listeners, Humor Mill is on the cutting edge and forefront of the comedy world. For more information on Humor Mill, visit www.humormilltv.com or connect on social media @humor_mill on Instagram, @thehumormill on Twitter and @HumorMill on Facebook.
ABOUT THE HUMOR MILL COMEDY AWARDS
The Humor Mill Comedy Awards was established as a way to honor and celebrate the diverse, dynamic world of urban comedy. Recognizing the hard work and influence of comedians in shaping mainstream culture, the show will educate audiences on the history and future of comedy. The show will pay homage to comedians through tributes including The Icon and Lifetime Achievement Awards to celebrate their contributions to the field. For more information on Humor Mill, visit www.humormilltv.com or connect on social media @humor_mill on Instagram, @thehumormill on Twitter and @HumorMill on Facebook.
