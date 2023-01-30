Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed upon procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Belmont College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Clark City of New Carlisle
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Hollansburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Franklin One Neighborhood New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Gallia Huntington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Greene Spring Valley Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit FFR
Guernsey Guernsey County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati City Health Department
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hardin Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 1
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 2
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Lorain Columbia Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain County Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Toledo School for the Arts
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Madison Village of Mount Sterling
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning H.O.P.E. COUNSELING AND ADDICTION SERVICES, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Compliance Examination MED
Marion Battle Run Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Congress Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Foxfire Intermediate School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Foxfire High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Transportation Improvement District (TID)
5/12/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Portage FAMILY & COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. DBA VALLEY COUNSELING SERVICES AND DBA MOBILE MEALS
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Preble Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Stark Alliance City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Osnaburg Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Summit University of Akron
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Akron
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Palmer Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

