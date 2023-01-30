Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed upon procedures

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Belmont College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit Clark City of New Carlisle

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Hollansburg

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Franklin One Neighborhood New Community Authority

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Gallia Huntington Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Greene Spring Valley Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit FFR

Guernsey Guernsey County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati City Health Department

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Cincinnati

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hardin Liberty Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 1

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 2

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Lorain Columbia Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lorain County Community College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Toledo School for the Arts

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Madison Village of Mount Sterling

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning H.O.P.E. COUNSELING AND ADDICTION SERVICES, LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Compliance Examination MED

Marion Battle Run Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Congress Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Muskingum Foxfire Intermediate School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Foxfire High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Transportation Improvement District (TID)

5/12/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Portage FAMILY & COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. DBA VALLEY COUNSELING SERVICES AND DBA MOBILE MEALS

7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Preble Harrison Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Stark Alliance City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Osnaburg Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Summit University of Akron

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Akron

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Palmer Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Rittman Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit