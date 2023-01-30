Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed upon procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Belmont College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|City of New Carlisle
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Hollansburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|One Neighborhood New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Gallia
|Huntington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Spring Valley Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati City Health Department
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hardin
|Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Eastern Ohio Correction Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 1
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Etna-Reynoldsburg Joint Economic Development District - 2
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|Columbia Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain County Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Toledo School for the Arts
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Village of Mount Sterling
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|H.O.P.E. COUNSELING AND ADDICTION SERVICES, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Marion
|Battle Run Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Congress Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Foxfire Intermediate School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Foxfire High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Transportation Improvement District (TID)
5/12/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|FAMILY & COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. DBA VALLEY COUNSELING SERVICES AND DBA MOBILE MEALS
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Preble
|Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Alliance City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Osnaburg Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|University of Akron
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Akron
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Palmer Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Rittman Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
