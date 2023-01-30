Global Satellites Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Satellites Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Satellites Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the satellites market. As per TBRC’s satellites market forecast, the global satellites market size is expected to grow to $33.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The increase in demand for Direct-To-Home (DTH) television services contributed to the satellite market's growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest satellites market share. Major players in the satellites market include Intelsat, SES S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Millennium Space Systems Inc., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Boeing, Thales Group.

Trending Satellites Market Trend

The launch of hybrid DTH set-top boxes is gaining popularity in the satellite market. The hybrid set-top boxes are something that surfaced as a result of DTH operators trying to bring online content to TV screens. For instance, in 2020, D2H launched an internet-enabled, Android-based HD set-top box and a voice-enabled stick with Alexa built-in. It is worth noting that the new set-top box that has been launched by D2H is not a standard set-top box that only comes with a DTH connection. However, it is a hybrid set-top box that combines a DTH connection with over-the-top (OTT) content. A hybrid set-top box allows you to access both your OTT content online and your satellite TV channels simultaneously.

Satellites Market Segments

• By Type: Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite

• By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (Leo), Medium Earth Orbit (Meo), Geosynchronous Orbit (Geo), Elliptical Orbit

• By End User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others

• By Application: Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration and Verification, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication, Others

• By Geography: The global satellites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A satellite is an artificial body placed in orbit around the earth or another planet to collect data or communicate. Components of a satellite include communications system, a power system, and a propulsion system.

Satellites Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Satellites Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on satellites market size, drivers and trends, satellites market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and satellites market growth across geographies. The satellites market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

