The Inspired Home Show 2023 is Hunting for Great Product Innovation to be Exhibited in Inventors Corner
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inspired Home Show returns to Chicago March 4-7 and is looking for new, unique, and innovative home and housewares products to showcase in the United Inventors Association’s Inventors Corner.
Chosen participants will be given the opportunity to pitch a shark-tank-like panel of professionals in The Inventors Corner and receive essential insights and feedback.
Product submissions for the Inspired Home Show Hunt can be made at https://marketblast.com/splash/the-inspired-home-show/.
Formerly the International Home + Housewares Show, The Inspired Home show is North America’s largest housewares tradeshow and will be returning to Chicago March 4-7. This show historically draws thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of housewares professionals from around the world to discover new products and innovations, meet with current suppliers, and find opportunities for partnership.
The Inspired Home Show is renowned for bringing together inventors from across the globe to a must-visit destination known as The Inventors Corner. This year the Inventors Corner will be hosted by the United Inventors Association (UIA), the largest nonprofit inventor member organization in the country. The UIA will host a special event for inventors beginning March 4th and will offer LIVE “Shark Tank” style pitch panels by industry leaders to guide inventors down the path to success.
Selected inventors will showcase their unique products and get real-time advice from a panel of experts. The UIA is known in the industry as the “Inventor’s Dream Resource.”
This year, the Inspired Home Show and the UIA Inventors Corner are teaming with the innovative product hunt platform, MarketBlast® to conduct a global hunt for housewares innovation.
Product submissions for the UIA Inventors Corner hunt can be made by inventors, suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators at https://marketblast.com/splash/the-inspired-home-show/. Once submitted, inventions will be reviewed and chosen participants will be notified if they are a good fit for the show.
About The Inspired Home Show
Owned and operated by the International Housewares Association (IHA), which has a rich history within the housewares industry dating back 80 years, The Inspired Home Show is North America’s largest housewares tradeshow. Not only do they connect buyer to seller, but also product to lifestyle and the industry to the consumer mindset. Each years thousands of home and housewares professionals from countries around the world converge upon Chicago to discover new housewares products and industry trends, meet face-to-face with executives from top retail and manufacturer brands, and gain the insights, leads and exposure to jump-start a successful year. For more information visit https://www.theinspiredhomeshow.com.
About United Inventors Association
The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. The UIA is the largest inventor member organization in the US, and supports nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/.
About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
Chosen participants will be given the opportunity to pitch a shark-tank-like panel of professionals in The Inventors Corner and receive essential insights and feedback.
Product submissions for the Inspired Home Show Hunt can be made at https://marketblast.com/splash/the-inspired-home-show/.
Formerly the International Home + Housewares Show, The Inspired Home show is North America’s largest housewares tradeshow and will be returning to Chicago March 4-7. This show historically draws thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of housewares professionals from around the world to discover new products and innovations, meet with current suppliers, and find opportunities for partnership.
The Inspired Home Show is renowned for bringing together inventors from across the globe to a must-visit destination known as The Inventors Corner. This year the Inventors Corner will be hosted by the United Inventors Association (UIA), the largest nonprofit inventor member organization in the country. The UIA will host a special event for inventors beginning March 4th and will offer LIVE “Shark Tank” style pitch panels by industry leaders to guide inventors down the path to success.
Selected inventors will showcase their unique products and get real-time advice from a panel of experts. The UIA is known in the industry as the “Inventor’s Dream Resource.”
This year, the Inspired Home Show and the UIA Inventors Corner are teaming with the innovative product hunt platform, MarketBlast® to conduct a global hunt for housewares innovation.
Product submissions for the UIA Inventors Corner hunt can be made by inventors, suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators at https://marketblast.com/splash/the-inspired-home-show/. Once submitted, inventions will be reviewed and chosen participants will be notified if they are a good fit for the show.
About The Inspired Home Show
Owned and operated by the International Housewares Association (IHA), which has a rich history within the housewares industry dating back 80 years, The Inspired Home Show is North America’s largest housewares tradeshow. Not only do they connect buyer to seller, but also product to lifestyle and the industry to the consumer mindset. Each years thousands of home and housewares professionals from countries around the world converge upon Chicago to discover new housewares products and industry trends, meet face-to-face with executives from top retail and manufacturer brands, and gain the insights, leads and exposure to jump-start a successful year. For more information visit https://www.theinspiredhomeshow.com.
About United Inventors Association
The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. The UIA is the largest inventor member organization in the US, and supports nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/.
About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
MarketBlast
+1 412-979-5997
Caty@marketblast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram