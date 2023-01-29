The Police Benevolent Association Endorsed Rob Long for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association endorsed Rob Long for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 2!
"I'm honored to have the support of the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Delray's police officers are vital to our quality of life, and their commitment to building bonds with the community is admirable. I sincerely thank them for placing their trust in me," said Rob Long.
Regarding the endorsement, Meer Deen, Palm Beach County Benevolent Association Representative, said, "We of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association trust Rob Long to prioritize Public Safety as our next City Commissioner. He has spent many years serving on City Boards, and we believe Rob Long is the best choice to lead Delray Beach."
Local first responders are lining up behind Rob Long for Delray Beach City Commission. Rob recently received the endorsement of the Professional Fire Fighters of Delray Beach, Local 1842.
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry right here in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
