Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,636 in the last 365 days.

Halalcoin Launched With An Aim To Take Anonymity To The Next Level

Halalcoin brings new private, secure blockchain technology to strengthen blockchain privacy like never before

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halalcoin has finally launched its new private, secure blockchain technology that will take blockchain privacy to the next level.

The brand-new Halalcoin ecosystem will provide a variety of anonymous technologies to guarantee absolute safety. The exceptional team behind this project is responsible for some of the most significant blockchain privacy protocols incorporated into the Halalcoin Ecosystem, regarded as the most anonymous and fastest in transactions.

Furthermore, it stands out with its own Virtual Private Network, Private Anonymous Messenger, and numerous other features.

In addition, the Halalcoin team points out that an innovative app is in the final stages of development. This application will be the most efficient means of operating exchanges worldwide.

Moreover, there are plans to develop a multichain that will be integrated into the system and allow users to send and receive any cryptocurrency. In the future, VPN and a Private Messenger service will be introduced, which will allow users to stay protected and connected worldwide.

The beauty of Halalcoin lies in its Proof-of-Stake decentralized system, which was developed to allow private and business users to set up their decentralized remittances that allow to send and receive funds with the highest level of speed as well as with ensured security worldwide for their transactions and personal information.

Some of its enthusiastic users have called it one of the most interesting blockchain ecosystem projects on the horizon. A key spokesperson for the company said, "With Halalcoin, everyone is securely and easily connected worldwide. In fact, the Halalcoin ecosystem is the best proof of a working blockchain. We are also in the process of developing NFT and Metaverse projects that will further enhance the functionality of the ecosystem."

All news and updates are available on Telegram Channel or Discord server.
Join the conversation at : https://linktr.ee/Halalcoin

Media Relations
Halalcoin Ecosystem
Team@halal-coin.com

You just read:

Halalcoin Launched With An Aim To Take Anonymity To The Next Level

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.