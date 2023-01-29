Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy launches a global mission to make education accessible for every child on the planet

Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is a leading Education Technology Expert working in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

DUBAI, UAE, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador for Diplomatic Mission for Global Peace, Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy, a renowned education technology expert, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, launches a mission to make education accessible for every child worldwide using the latest technologies and innovative solutions, in-line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy, an accomplished entrepreneur, technology expert, and philanthropist, is on a mission to make education accessible for every single child on the planet. With a focus on education technology and the future of learning, Dr. Quraishy is working to bridge the gap between the 60 million children without access to education and the opportunities they deserve.

As a leading expert in education technology, Dr. Isha focuses on the needs of Gen Z, who are growing up in a world of rapid technological change. With this in mind, she is working to develop ed-tech solutions that will help to create a more inclusive and accessible education system for all children. She is also a part of multiple foundations and educational training centers for people of determination.

One of the critical areas of focus for Dr. Isha is the use of new-age technology like the Metaverse in education. The Metaverse is a digital world where users can interact and experience virtual reality, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way that education is delivered. With the Metaverse, students can access a wealth of educational resources and experiences worldwide, regardless of their location or physical abilities.

As technology advances at an unprecedented rate, Dr. Isha believes that it will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of education. Technology in education is already helping to create a more equitable and inclusive learning experience for all students, from online learning platforms to virtual reality classrooms.

Dr. Isha will share her knowledge and experience at several upcoming events, including as the Chief Guest and Speaker at DPS Sharjah – Confluence 2023 and GEMS Our Own – Inspire '22, where she will inspire students to innovate, share ideas, and excel in education and career. She will also be appearing at the "Future Women Summit" in Paris on Women's Day, March 8th.

Dr. Isha says about her journey, "It has been a privilege to be able to use my talents and passions to make a positive impact on the world, and I am committed to continuing this work in the future. The ability to educate and empower others through technology is something that I am deeply passionate about, and I am excited to see the positive change that we can create together."

Dr. Isha's mission to bridge the gap between education and technology is needed now more than ever. With the world's population rapidly growing and technology advancing at an unprecedented rate, we must use these tools to improve access to education and give every child a chance to succeed.

To learn more about Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy, visit https://www.instagram.com/ishafarhaquraishy/

About Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy:

Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is a renowned Education-Technology expert, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist from the UAE. With a Doctorate in her field, she is dedicated to making education accessible for every single child on the planet. She is also an International Inspirational Speaker, Media personality, and the only celebrity Tech-Host in the UAE region. She is focused on developing Ed-tech solutions for special needs and empowering people with determination through technology. With her ambassadorship from the Diplomatic Mission for Global Peace and the Excellency title of "Her," she continues to inspire both women and corporations with her knowledge and experience. Dr. Quraishy's talents and passions extend beyond business and technology. She has held the title of Mrs. Universe 2019 Solidarity and is the first Mrs. UAE United Nations. Being a skilled artist and professional dancer, she is also lead in Bollywood and upcoming Hollywood projects. She is a media personality and is currently the subject of a series of 30 artworks by celebrated artist Koushal Choudhary, a unique and impressive achievement in the art world.