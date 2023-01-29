Submit Release
News Search

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,072 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Fire in Haverhill Under Investigation 

HAVERHILLA residential fire on 9th Avenue claimed the life of an occupant and pet dog this afternoon, said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. 

The Haverhill Fire Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly before 4:45 pm and found smoke showing from the second floor of the multi-family home. Inside, firefighters located one person and one canine who had succumbed to fatal injuries. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under joint investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex DA and State Fire Marshal. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

###

You just read:

Fatal Fire in Haverhill Under Investigation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.