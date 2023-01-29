Fatal Fire in Haverhill Under Investigation 

HAVERHILL — A residential fire on 9th Avenue claimed the life of an occupant and pet dog this afternoon, said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The Haverhill Fire Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly before 4:45 pm and found smoke showing from the second floor of the multi-family home. Inside, firefighters located one person and one canine who had succumbed to fatal injuries. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under joint investigation by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex DA and State Fire Marshal. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

###