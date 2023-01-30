OSHA Trainer Explains Whether or Not OSHA 30-hour Training is Required
OSHA 30 training may be mandatory at some job sites, but not because it is required by federal OSHA
While federal OSHA does not require OSHA 30-hour training, it is certainly the prerogative of other parties to make the course a contract requirement”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether or not taking an OSHA 30-hour training course is required is a question commonly asked of OSHA trainer Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc. And the proper answer, he says, is “no, and yes.”
“The OSHA 30-hour training courses for the construction industry and for general industry operations are very much in demand, but the reasons for their popularity can vary.” says Mr. Chambers. “First of all, some employers proactively seek out training because they just want key supervisory personnel to receive an in-depth indoctrination into the health and safety hazards workers face in the workplace, and steps that can be taken to avoid those hazards. And the OSHA-30-hour courses are perfect for that.”
According to Mr. Chambers, the two OSHA 30-hour courses are designed by OSHA to provide supervisors, managers, safety personnel, and others interested in workplace safety with pertinent health and safety information. OSHA-authorized Outreach trainers provide the OSHA 30-hour classes, and there are also OSHA-authorized online 30-hour courses. “Taking a 30-hour course is strictly voluntary, as far as federal OSHA is concerned”, says Chambers. “So that explains what I mean when I say that taking an OSHA 30-hour course is not required.”
However, there are a few cases where someone other than federal OSHA mandates that certain workers take an OSHA 30-hour training course, according to Mr. Chambers. Common examples he cites include, but are not limited to, the following:
• OSHA 30-hour training as a job requirement: An employer makes taking an OSHA 30-hour training course a mandatory requirement to be hired as their employee;
• OSHA 30-hour training as a contract requirement: A general contractor stipulates in their contracts with sub-contractors that the OSHA 30-hour construction training course is a mandatory requirement for all supervisors working on the job site;
• OSHA 30-hour training as a state of municipal law: A state government agency incorporates a requirement into their publicly funded job contracts that certain personnel, typically supervisors, must complete an OSHA 30-hour course to be present on worksites covered by their law.
“While federal OSHA does not require OSHA 30-hour training, it is certainly the prerogative of employers and other parties to make the course a job requirement. And there are several state and municipal laws throughout the United States requiring OSHA 30-hour training be completed for supervisors in specific operations ”, says Mr. Chambers. “For example, the states of New York and Nevada have 30-hour training requirements for certain job sites and activities located within their jurisdiction, as do some municipalities such as Philadelphia and New York City.”
So, remember, the next time you hear someone ask if OSHA 30-hour training is required, tell them the answer really depends on whose requirements they are asking about.
OSHA Training Services Inc. conducts on site OSHA training classes for groups of workers for employers located anywhere in the United States. They also offer online OSHA training courses on major general industry and construction topics, including the OSHA 30-hour courses, confined space training courses, and more. Their President, Curtis Chambers, is a board-certified safety professional, and an authorized OSHA 30-hour trainer.
