The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea presented his credentials

28/01/2023

136

On January 26, 2023, the meeting of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea B. Durdyev was held at the Yongsan Presidential Palace. During the meeting, the Turkmen diplomat presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Korea.

President Yoon Suk-yeol congratulated Ambassador B. Durdyev on his appointment to this high position and wished him success in his activities aimed at strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the Ambassador conveyed to the President of the Republic of Korea the words of greeting and best wishes from the distinguished President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Yoon Suk-yeol warmly recalled the meeting with the Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which took place on November 29, 2022 in Seoul, congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov from the bottom of his heart on his appointment as Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan and wished him great success in his many-sided activities. The Head of the Republic of Korea also asked the Ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to the distinguished President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.