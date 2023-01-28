The First Lady of Christian Hip Hop, ‘Miz Tiffany’ Releases Sophomore Album Entitled “He’s Been Good”
World premiere of Miz Tiffany’s sophomore album “He’s Been Good”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiffany "Miz Tiffany" Coleman is Mississippi's first multi-award winning Christian Hip Hop | Gospel Rap Artist and The Best of Mississippi Awards 2022 Female Entertainer of the Year. In 2019, Miz Tiffany made history as the first-ever female solo rap artist to receive an official Stellar Gospel Music Award nomination for Rap / Hip Hop Gospel CD of the Year for her debut album entitled, "I Ain't Preaching to the Choir." She is the first female Gospel Rap artist in history to perform on the legendary Dr. Bobby Jones Presents television showcase, and the first gospel rapper to be awarded and honored during the 40th Annual Mississippi Gospel Music Awards as "Mississippi Spotlight Artist of the Year" and a "Woman in Gospel, Making Things Happen." To date, she has been awarded over thirty (30) times from various platforms and has received dozens more nominations.
Tiffany is an active Voting Member of The Recording Academy | GRAMMY®, Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy, and the Gospel Music Association. As an actress, she was featured in several episodes of Fox's Empire in addition to other well known cable and network television series. Additionally, she is a 3x-published author, model, and host.
Miz Tiffany is highly sought after and often called upon for her powerful, atmosphere-shifting performances. She has shared the stage and various platforms with renowned artists and acts including the Mississippi Mass Choir, Tamar Braxton, Deitrick Haddon, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Canton Jones, Jekalyn Carr, Uncle Reece, Jor'Dan Armstrong, Emcee N.I.C.E., Paul Porter, Brian Courtney Wilson, JJ Hairston, The Canton Spirituals, Lee Williams & The Spiritual QC's, Evelyn Turrentine Agee, and the late Keith Wonderboy Johnson among many others.
In Miz Tiffany’s sophomore album release, entitled “He’s Been Good,” she presents a brand new timeless title track classic with a smooth, soulful sound. Written and composed by Miz Tiffany and Dove Award-winning super producer, Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks, the track testifies to the boundless goodness of God, His loving nature and how He is always there for us, no matter what we face. Artists featured on the album include Emanuel aka Da’T.R.U.T.H, Myron Butler, Robert Curry of Day 26, Emcee N.I.C.E, TryBishop, Mike the Chaplain, Jason Hairston, and J.Will.
