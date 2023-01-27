Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, January 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan, HIs Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedov, reads:

“Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich,

January 27 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Tajik-Turkmen diplomatic relations.

On the occasion of this remarkable date in the recent history of relations between the two countries, I express my heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to you and the friendly people of Turkmenistan.

The traditions of friendship, brotherhood and constructive cooperation between the peoples of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have centuries-old roots.

It is gratifying that the multifaceted interstate ties between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, based on this solid foundation, having covered various areas of mutual interests, have now reached the level of strategic partnership.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to emphasize the important role of the constant dialogue of the parties at the highest and high levels in the fruitful advancement of this process.

We stand for the further continuation of our joint efforts in this field. I am sure that in the course of our upcoming meetings and contacts we will further strengthen and expand the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, enriching their content with new practical results for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health and increasing success in your state activities, and peace, prosperity, steady progress to the fraternal people of Turkmenistan.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, reads as follows:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

On behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on my own behalf, I have the honor to send you and all the fraternal people of your country heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

All these years, our interaction has been actively developing and now continues to steadily strengthen. Effective cooperation mechanisms have been established in various fields, a solid legal framework has been created, and fruitful contacts are being maintained at the intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels.

At present, the Turkmen-Tajik trade and economic partnership is developing dynamically, cooperation in the cultural, scientific, educational spheres is expanding, and inter-parliamentary relations are also being activated.

I express our readiness for further cooperation, adding up common efforts to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level. I am convinced that, relying on the invariable mutual goodwill of the parties, the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue will continue to be strengthened and successfully developed for the benefit of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, dear Emomali Sharifovich, let me thank you for the great personal attention that you pay to the development of the Turkmen-Tajik partnership, and wholeheartedly wish you good health and new successes in your responsible state activities in the name of progress and prosperity of the fraternal people of the Republic of Tajikistan."