Telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, January 27 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

At the beginning of the conversation, the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction the comprehensive development and strengthening of multifaceted relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. At the same time, the parties positively assessed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, cultural, humanitarian and parliamentary ties, as well as other aspects of relations within the framework of the strategic partnership. The readiness of the parties to continue active interaction on topical aspects of global and regional issues was confirmed.

The head of our state pointed to the priority attention given by the Tajik side to the issues of consistent promotion of the entire range of Tajik-Turkmen relations. The importance of continuing interstate dialogue and trusting relations at the highest and high levels was emphasized.

In this context, the head of our state invited the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to pay a visit to Tajikistan.