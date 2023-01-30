Chartered Institute Launches Chartered Sustainable Supply Chain and Logistics Professional (CSSCLP™) Program
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Accredit CSSCLP™ Program for Supply Chain, Procurement and Logistics LeadersSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading provider of certified executive programs and conferences globally, is proud to announce the launch of the Chartered Sustainable Supply Chain and Logistics Professional (CSSCLP™) program. Collaborating with thought leaders and leading industry experts from renowned institutions, this cutting-edge program is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to master sustainable supply chain and logistics management and drive real-world impact.
The CSSCLP™ program will cover a wide range of topics, including sustainable sourcing, environmental impact assessment, sustainable transportation and logistics, and sustainable supply chain management. Participants will learn about the latest industry trends and best practices, as well as gain hands-on experience through case studies and real-world simulations.
"The supply chain and logistics industry is facing a growing demand for sustainable practices, and there is a critical need for professionals who understand how to implement these practices in a way that is both effective and efficient," said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director, of Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CSSCLP™ program is the perfect solution for professionals looking to develop the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this rapidly changing field."
Fully accredited by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CSSCLP™ program is open to professionals of all experience levels, including those new to the industry as well as experienced managers and executives. It is also designed to be flexible, with a variety of delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Graduates of the CSSCLP™ program will be awarded the Chartered Sustainable Supply Chain and Logistics Professional (CSSCLP™) designation, a trademarked credential that is highly respected by companies and organizations throughout the industry and can only be used by professionals who have completed and passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We engage in collaboration with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are only awarded to those who have demonstrated mastery by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently verified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
