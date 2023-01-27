Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Humanities Texas

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Trasa Cobern, Amanda Nobles and April Graham to Humanities Texas with terms set to expire on December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Elizabeth Johnson and Stacey Neal Combest and reappointed Ellen Ramsey with terms set to expire on December 31, 2023. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.

Trasa Cobern of Hurst is the chief development officer for 6 Stones Mission Network and a former teacher. She currently serves as governance chair for MidCities Women’s Clinic. Cobern received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a graduate certificate from the University of North Texas.

Stacey Neal Combest of Huntsville previously served as chair of the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding. She is an ADR certified mediator and a member of the Texas Association of Mediators. She currently serves as legislative director for Parents and Allies for Remarkable Texans, the Denton State Supported Living Center Family Association, and is the former president of Texans for State Supported Living Centers. Combest received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Houston and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law.

April Graham of Houston is a retired high school teacher. She is a lifetime member of the Spring Branch PTA and an extra ordinary minister/CCE teacher at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Graham received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Houston.

Elizabeth Johnson of Harlingen is a retired educator and board member of Family Limited Partnership of Progresso International Bridge Company. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Abilene Christian University.

Amanda Nobles of Longview is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, International Economic Development Council, and Northeast Texas Economic Developers Roundtable. She has served as a member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation and the Gregg County Historical Commission. She volunteers for the Kilgore College Foundation Board, Kilgore College Shakespeare Festival Guild, Texas Shakespeare Festival Foundation, the REEL East Texas Festival Board, and Crossroads United Methodist Church. Nobles received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin with a major in history and a minor in French and graduated from the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. She received certified economic developer status from the International Economic Development Council and certification of economic development finance from the National Development Council.

Ellen K. Ramsey is the executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition, a partner of Ramsey Petroleum, LP, and a civic volunteer. She also serves on the boards of the Midland Chamber of Commerce, Midland Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, City of Midland Hotel/Motel Tax, and Midland Habitat. Additionally, she is a Junior League of Midland sustainer and PTA lifetime member. Ramsey attended Baylor University and received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Texas Permian Basin.