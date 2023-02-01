Bow Wow Labs celebrates Pet Dental Health by Sharing Tips and Techniques That Will Improve Pet's Dental Routine
Over 80% of dogs 3yrs+ have some form of periodontal disease. Daily brushing removes biofilm, reduces buildup and bacteria directly related to cardiovascular disease, inflammation, and organ disease.”NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, February is Pet Dental Health Month which makes it a great time to emphasize the importance of healthy gums and teeth for all furry four-legged friends, as well as the power of prevention. Leaders in pet health and wellness, Bow Wow Labs® share tips, techniques, and innovation to help pet-parents conveniently master their pet’s daily oral and dental health routines.
— Johnna Devereaux, Chief Nutrition Officer and Vice President of Marketing
Some pet-parents may feel that there’s absolutely no way their dog will allow daily teeth brushing, but Bow Wow Labs’ offers an easy to follow, step-by-step teeth brushing process using their 4in1™ Toothbrush and Enzymatic Toothpaste Gel that’ll making brushing a pup’s teeth quick and painless.
The Facts:
Over 80% of dogs over the age of 3 have some form of periodontal disease, an alarming statistic for veterinarians, and something many pet owners don’t know can be positively avoided. Just like with human teeth, without brushing, biofilm accumulates and becomes tartar, which is difficult to remove. Daily brushing removes this biofilm, reducing tartar buildup and simultaneously brushing away bacteria that’s directly related to cardiovascular disease, inflammation, and distant organ disease.
Here are some tips and tricks:
Step 1: Play with their lips
Also known as "flews," dog's upper lip of is where the process starts. Take pup’s upper lip between thumb and forefinger and gently massage. Do this in several different places--goal is to get dogs accustomed to the touching of their mouth anywhere and everywhere.
Step 2: Feel their gums
Building on the prior step, gently touch their upper and lower gums with a forefinger, using the same intent as touching the lips—getting them used to the sensation. Do this for a short period of time, as well.
Step 3: Massage their gums
Now time to desensitize them to movement. Gently place a finger inside their mouth and “massage” the upper gum area for approximately 3-5 seconds. If the dog will allow it, repeat on the bottom and opposite side of their mouth. It might work better to alternate to the bottom/right/left throughout the day.
Step 4: Get out the brush
It’s best to select a toothbrush that is both soft and sized appropriately for the dog’s mouth. Allow the dog to smell the toothbrush before gently lifting the dog’s lip. Like done in previous steps (but using the brush rather than a finger), gently massage the gums. This time, begin to brush their teeth. Same idea on timing too: keep it short and sweet, around 30 seconds to one minute.
Make sure not to force the dog to open their jaw to clean the inside of their teeth. The Bow Wow Labs 4in1™ Toothbrush makes keeping a dog's mouth open a breeze and allows for quick and efficient cleaning as it cleans the entirety of the tooth in one pass.
Work with the dog as they naturally try to bite on the toothbrush.
**If the dog will not accept a brush in their mouth--use a gauze or cotton square along with a finger to mimic a brush.
Step 5: Make it tasty!
There are some great enzymatic dog toothpastes on the market that not only taste great to dogs but are also free of chemicals and artificial ingredients. Opt for those that include aloe vera, enzymes and other soothing ingredients like the Bow Wow Labs 4in1™ Toothpaste Gel. Add a small amount to the dog’s toothbrush before brushing.
Step 6: Set a routine for teeth time
Ideally it’s best to brush a dog’s teeth daily—and to make that happen, make it a part of a daily routine (and with the right tools) it shouldn't take more than 20 seconds to complete.
Finally, remember that the real point of brushing is to prevent bacteria from building up by removing the soft bacterial biofilm that develops in the mouth (which can turn to plaque within 48 hours--thus the reason to brush daily.) This bacteria also leads to odor, plaque, tartar accumulation, has the potential for heart disease and can have many adverse effects on dogs' health.
For more information about the award-winning company and its growing line of product-innovations, please visit www.bowwowlabs.com.
About Bow Wow Labs:
Bow Wow Labs, Inc. (BWL) are makers of innovative products that help to keep dogs safe, healthy, and happy. BWL is best-known for the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy along with their line of Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks, which have had great success since launching in 2018. Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks are made from fresh, 100% grass-fed cattle, free of chemicals and hormones. With a growing line of nutritious dog treats and chews, BWL has many more new products and innovation on the horizon! Learn more at: https://bowwowlabs.com/.
