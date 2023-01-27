Gov. Pritzker Announces Departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell

ILLINOIS, January 27 - Chicago— Today Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, who has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor's first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House of Representatives and as Interim Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, the first African American to do so. He will be leaving at the beginning of March.





"I am proud to have had a driven, passionate public servant like Christian Mitchell on our team as we worked to improve the lives of Illinoisans across the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Although we will be sad to see him go, there is no doubt in my mind that his work ethic and commitment to equity, progress, and public service will be an asset to any organization that has the honor of working with him."





Deputy Governor Mitchell played a pivotal role in negotiating landmark legislation during Governor Pritzker's first term. He led efforts to pass the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) in 2021. Mitchell also oversaw the development and implementation of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, a $45 billion plan that reimagines and revamps Illinois infrastructure, mass transit, public universities, and more. Mitchell was also point person for Governor Pritzker on the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act of 2019, advocating for policies that addressed historic criminal justice inequity and disinvestment through the legalization of cannabis. Mitchell was also lead strategist for the Governor's office on the assault weapons ban, criminal justice reform, and vote-by-mail expansion, and led the state's procurement of a personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile during the COVID-19 pandemic. He oversaw a broad swath of state agencies during his tenure, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Corrections, State Police, Emergency Management, National Guard, Environmental Protection Agency, Capital Development Board, and Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office.





Mitchell has held consulting and advising roles throughout Chicago, Illinois, and national Democratic campaigns and offices. A Chicago native, he holds a Bachelor's in public policy from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago.