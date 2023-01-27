Join the Chuck D Livin' Loud Launch Event

27 Jan 2023

Livin' Loud Thursday 16th February , tune in to join Chuck D as we celebrate the release of his first fine art book - a collection of drawings, paintings, and recollections from his life in music. In partnership with the Grammy Museum and Stagepilot, Genesis is excited to announce an online launch event to celebrate the publication of Chuck D's. This, tune in to join Chuck D as we celebrate the release of his first fine art book - a collection of drawings, paintings, and recollections from his life in music.





Monday 30th, January

Live-streamed worldwide, Chuck D will discuss his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his career to date. If you're yet to secure your copy of, there is a chance tothat includes a pre-order of the signed limited edition.Early Bird tickets are available untilat midnight; click here to secure your ticket now

The launch event will have three separate premiere dates for the global audience:

Tickets will remain on sale until the end of the rewatch period on Sunday 26th February, allowing you time to revisit the stream if you missed it at launch.

In Livin' Loud, Chuck D's artworks reveal his visual dexterity as he explores a diverse range of subjects paying homage to his musical influences and peers from James Brown and Woody Guthrie to Def Jam labelmates Run-DMC and Beastie Boys; a host of the most influential hip-hop artists from Ice Cube to Run the Jewels; his twin passions of baseball and basketball; creating a collection of landscapes on tour with Prophets of Rage, and a range of sociopolitical pieces that explore the issues continuing to shape our culture.



With a foreword by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Chuck D's art debut Livin' Loud is a visual experience of over 250 artworks, each piece reflective of the man behind the music.



You can find out more about the bookstore and signed limited editions of the book at ChuckDBook.com, and learn more about the launch event by clicking here.