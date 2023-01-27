Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,598 in the last 365 days.

Join the Chuck D Livin' Loud Launch Event

27 Jan 2023

In partnership with the Grammy Museum and Stagepilot, Genesis is excited to announce an online launch event to celebrate the publication of Chuck D's Livin' Loud. This Thursday 16th February, tune in to join Chuck D as we celebrate the release of his first fine art book - a collection of drawings, paintings, and recollections from his life in music. 


Live-streamed worldwide, Chuck D will discuss his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his career to date. If you're yet to secure your copy of Livin' Loud, there is a chance to purchase a ticket that includes a pre-order of the signed limited edition.
 
Early Bird tickets are available until Monday 30th, January at midnight; click here to secure your ticket now

The launch event will have three separate premiere dates for the global audience:

Tickets will remain on sale until the end of the rewatch period on Sunday 26th February, allowing you time to revisit the stream if you missed it at launch.

In Livin' Loud, Chuck D's artworks reveal his visual dexterity as he explores a diverse range of subjects paying homage to his musical influences and peers from James Brown and Woody Guthrie to Def Jam labelmates Run-DMC and Beastie Boys; a host of the most influential hip-hop artists from Ice Cube to Run the Jewels; his twin passions of baseball and basketball; creating a collection of landscapes on tour with Prophets of Rage, and a range of sociopolitical pieces that explore the issues continuing to shape our culture.
 
With a foreword by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Chuck D's art debut Livin' Loud is a visual experience of over 250 artworks, each piece reflective of the man behind the music. 
 
You can find out more about the bookstore and signed limited editions of the book at ChuckDBook.com, and learn more about the launch event by clicking here.

You just read:

Join the Chuck D Livin' Loud Launch Event

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.