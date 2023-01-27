Join the Chuck D Livin' Loud Launch Event
Early Bird tickets are available until Monday 30th, January at midnight; click here to secure your ticket now.
The launch event will have three separate premiere dates for the global audience:Tickets will remain on sale until the end of the rewatch period on Sunday 26th February, allowing you time to revisit the stream if you missed it at launch.
In Livin' Loud, Chuck D's artworks reveal his visual dexterity as he explores a diverse range of subjects paying homage to his musical influences and peers from James Brown and Woody Guthrie to Def Jam labelmates Run-DMC and Beastie Boys; a host of the most influential hip-hop artists from Ice Cube to Run the Jewels; his twin passions of baseball and basketball; creating a collection of landscapes on tour with Prophets of Rage, and a range of sociopolitical pieces that explore the issues continuing to shape our culture.
With a foreword by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Chuck D's art debut Livin' Loud is a visual experience of over 250 artworks, each piece reflective of the man behind the music.
You can find out more about the bookstore and signed limited editions of the book at ChuckDBook.com, and learn more about the launch event by clicking here.