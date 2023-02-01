Moafly Announces It Will Expand Operations to Miami, FL
Our team has worked hard towards this expansion, and it feels good to offer our platform to more clients.”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Moafly, a platform designed to help streamline the modern home buying and selling process, announced that it is expanding its services from Southern California to clients in Miami, FL. The company’s unique approach to conventional residential real estate practices includes access to on-demand real estate agents who work on a commission-free basis, ensuring clients only pay for the services they need, when they need them.
— David Ha
A Team of Exceptional Talent
Moafly’s commitment to fostering a remarkable buying and selling experience starts with an innovative, efficient platform that clients can navigate on their own—but it also has a team of skilled real estate agents for when they need professional guidance.
Moafly’s agents were each carefully hand-picked by tapping into networks and searching for the most qualified agents to represent the company. Many were brought in from other industries due to their stellar academic backgrounds and successful professional experience, ensuring that clients can enjoy a hassle-free, informed experience when selling or buying their property.
A Commision-Free Promise
Unlike most modern companies, Moafly’s real estate agencies do not charge the traditional agent fee—which is usually 6% of the property’s final purchase price. Rather, Moafly agents are paid per hour, with most of them able to close a property transaction within ten hours on average.
A Powerful Approach
To further help prospective buyers land their dream property, Moafly helps renters or home buyers who lack the necessary amount of savings for FHA loans. The loan program requires 3.5% down (plus closing costs) to make a purchase, which has enabled many Americans to own homes. Still, acquiring the funds to cover 3.5% of a property’s purchase price can be quite difficult. Fortunately, Moafly’s commission-free approach means buyers can use the 3% credit towards their home purchase.
Of the company’s expansion of these services into the Miami area, Moafly founder David Ha commented, "Our team has worked hard towards this expansion, and it feels good to offer our platform to more clients."
About Moafly
Moafly is a real estate technology company based in Pasadena, CA. Rather than charge the standard agency commission, clients pay their real estate agents hourly, enabling further flexibility. Prospective buyers can also use Moafly’s commission rebate to their benefit. The platform similarly allows sellers to list their properties commission-free.
