Political consultations between Turkmenistan and Germany

27/01/2023

On January 27, 2023, regular Turkmen-German political consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The delegations of the parties were headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Matthias Luttenberg.

During the consultations, an exchange of views took place on the internal political processes in both countries, issues of cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations were discussed.

The importance of intensifying high-level bilateral contacts in order to further strengthen interstate ties was noted.

Along with this, the diplomats stressed the importance of maintaining a regular dialogue between the foreign ministries. In particular, the mutual interest of the parties to continue the dialogue in the field of the human dimension was expressed.

Attention was paid to the issues of deepening inter-parliamentary relations, new forms of interaction between countries through the European Union, strengthening cooperation within the framework of the new Strategy of the European Union in Central Asia and the regional initiative "Green Central Asia" were discussed. In this context, the importance of joint implementation of agreements in the field of ecology and environmental protection was noted.

The fruitful cooperation of the two countries within the framework of regional and international organizations was considered.

The parties also exchanged views on topical international and regional issues, including the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

The importance of the Joint Turkmen-German working group on economic cooperation in the development of trade and economic relations between the countries was emphasized. In this direction was expressed the interest of the parties in further increasing the volume of trade and investment partnership, creating modern production facilities using German high technologies.

The sides paid special attention to priority areas for expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian field. The possibilities of developing joint projects in the field of archeology are considered. The effectiveness of interaction in the field of education, learning the German language in Turkmenistan, the importance of ongoing projects through the German Society for International Cooperation was emphasized.

The long-term and positive experience of cooperation in the field of healthcare was also noted, the need to continue the practice of regular consultations between specialists of the two countries in the field of medicine was expressed.