Broadway Bridge Narrowed to Four Lanes for Bridge Replacement Preparation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be implementing a traffic shift on Broadway / SR 1 for pre-construction work on the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville.

Beginning on Monday, January 30, Broadway will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue. The shift will remain in place until the 8-week closure this summer, July 7. The full closure will remain in place until September.

Traffic Shift January 30 – July 7, 2023:

2 lanes open in each direction (one lane closed)

Traffic shifted to inside lanes (center turn lane removed)

A single pedestrian path will remain (may shift sides depending on current work)

All construction work is weather-dependent. The above closure dates may be adjusted in the event of poor conditions.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in the work zone. For more information on the project timeline and design, or to sign up for the project newsletter visit the project website.

