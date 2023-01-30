IADA Names Levaero Aviation VP As International Committee Chair

Stan Kuliavas Succeeds Zipporah Marmor as Chair of the IADA International Committee.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has a new leader at the helm of its International Committee. Stan Kuliavas, Vice President Sales and Business Development for Levaero Aviation Group, headquartered in Toronto, has agreed to lead the important International Committee of IADA.

The International Committee is charged with growing the association’s profile throughout the world and positively influencing hundreds of global preowned aircraft transactions with a laser focus on transparency and integrity. Kuliavas replaces the founding chair of the IADA International Committee, Zipporah Marmor, Vice President of Aircraft Transactions at ACASS, in Montreal.

Marmor, who was named chair of the entire IADA organization in October of 2022, formed the International Committee to increase the roster of internationally based dealers and aid them in developing processes that ensure transparency and integrity in the sale of preowned aircraft around the world. IADA is a powerful collective force influencing and shaping the preowned aircraft transaction industry.

“IADA is grateful for the leadership of Stan Kuliavas in continuing the mission that Zipporah Marmor began with formation of the International Committee,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Its members from around the world are dedicated to developing standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions,” he added.

Some 96 percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 55 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 49 percent are active in Latin America, 46 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 41 percent work in the Middle East and Africa. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions.

International Committee Members

The roster of the IADA International Committee includes professional preowned aircraft transaction professionals from around the world, including:
Pascal Bachman, Senior Vice President Sales, EMEA, Jetcraft, London
Kirk Blomgren, Vice President and Director of Aircraft Sales, Meisinger Aviation, Chesterfield, Mo.
Franco Curiel, Aircraft Sales Director Aerolineas Ejecutivas S.A. de C.V., Toluca, Mexico
Ted Farid, Chairman, JetHQ Partners, International HQ Dubai, UAE
Stan Kuliavas, Vice President Sales & Business Development, Levaero Aviation Group, Toronto
Warren Lovell, Senior Operations Controller, Shepherd Aero, Bellingham, Wash.
Jeffrey C. Lowe, Director, Asian Sky Group, Hong Kong
Pat Searle, Executive Sales Director, Elliott Jets, Denver

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet tough accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

