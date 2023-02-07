Kanekt 365 to Announce AI Call Center Services at the International Pizza Expo 2023
Visit Booth 1663 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 28th till 30th, to learn how your Pizza Restaurant can benefit from Kanekt 365's Order-Taking Services.
Kanekt 365 will show pizza restaurants the ROI of using a call center for their orders.
You will be able to enter your sales numbers and calculate your ROI right at the booth. It takes minutes, and isn’t it worth minutes to save thousands of dollars? Stop on by booth 1663. See you soon.”LACONIA, NH, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanekt 365 will exhibit at the upcoming Pizza Expo in Las Vegas on March 28-30. At Booth 1663, Kanekt 365 will demonstrate its entire suite of services for the pizza industry. Stop by the booth to see all the cost-savings and income-generating features of the Kanekt 365 services.
— Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365
Most interesting to most pizza restaurants will be the addition of Artificial Intelligence as an ordering feature.
Kanekt 365 now offers four different configurations where restaurants can choose the amount of AI vs. human agents from zero AI to 100% AI. The options are limitless.
1. Human (non-AI) call center interface
2. 100% human call agent interface with AI support
3. Part call center agent and part AI interface
4. 100% of the calls taken by AI
At the booth, pizza restaurant owners and franchisors can hear samples of real human call center agent calls and AI ordering calls. Attendees will be amazed at how clear, polite, and accurate they are.
With the addition of the AI platform, Kanekt 365 is now multichannel and can take orders from any of these ways your customers will contact your store for orders:
• Phone Calls & Drive Thru
• Text/SMS
• Siri, Alexa, and Google Home
• Social Media such as Facebook and Instagram
• Website Chat, WhatsApp & QR codes
• Kiosk's
• Any voice or digital device
Whether a restaurant opts for human call center agents or AI, the orders are automatically sent to your restaurant’s Point of Sale System.
What else can you learn at booth 1663?
There are honestly so many updates and changes that our team would love to show you. But most importantly, you will be able to enter your sales numbers and calculate your ROI right at the booth." said Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365.
“It takes minutes, and isn’t it worth minutes to save thousands of dollars? Stop on by.”
We’ll even have prizes and a place for a selfie with pizza wings! See you next month at Booth 1663
Kanekt 365 provides cloud-based point of sale (POS) software and call center solutions to save restaurants time and money while improving customer service experiences. The Pizza Expo is a fantastic place to learn more about the pizza industry and meet with potential partners. We encourage everyone in the pizza industry to attend, and we look forward to meeting you there.
The Pizza Expo takes place from March 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, visit Kanekt 365 will exhibit at the upcoming Pizza Expo in Las Vegas on March 28-30. At Booth 1663, Kanekt 365 will demonstrate its entire suite of services for the pizza industry. Stop by the booth to see all the cost-savings and income-generating features of the Kanekt 365 services.
Most interesting to most pizza restaurants will be the addition of Artificial Intelligence as an ordering feature. Kanekt 365 now offers four different configurations where restaurants can choose the amount of AI vs. human agents from zero AI to 100% AI. The options are limitless.
1. Human (non-AI) call center interface
2. 100% human call agent interface with AI support
3. Part call center agent and part AI interface
4. 100% of the calls taken by AI
At the booth, pizza restaurant owners and franchisors can hear samples of real human call center agent calls and AI ordering calls. Attendees will be amazed at how clear, polite, and accurate they are.
With the addition of the AI platform, Kanekt 365 is now multichannel and can take orders from any of these ways your customers will contact your store for orders:
• Phone Calls & Drive Thru
• Text/SMS
• Siri, Alexa, and Google Home
• Social Media such as Facebook and Instagram
• Website Chat, WhatsApp & QR codes
• Kiosk's
• Any voice or digital device
Whether a restaurant opts for human call center agents or AI, the orders are automatically sent to your restaurant’s Point of Sale System.
What else can you learn at booth 1663?
There are honestly so many updates and changes that our team would love to show you. But most importantly, you will be able to enter your sales numbers and calculate your ROI right at the booth." said Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365. “It takes minutes, and isn’t it worth minutes to save thousands of dollars? Stop on by.”
We’ll even have prizes and a place for a selfie with pizza wings! See you next month at Booth 1663
Kanekt 365 provides cloud-based point of sale (POS) software and call center solutions to save restaurants time and money while improving customer service experiences. The Pizza Expo is a fantastic place to learn more about the pizza industry and meet with potential partners. We encourage everyone in the pizza industry to attend, and we look forward to meeting you there.
The Pizza Expo takes place from March 26 to 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.pizzaexpo.com.
For more information on Kanekt 365 or its services, please visit kanekt365.com or email info@kanekt365.com.
.
For more information on Kanekt 365 or its services, please visit kanekt365.com or email info@kanekt365.com.
Jeffrey Morin
Kanekt 365
628-203-5308
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube