The Make Space Storage Brand Welcomes a New Self-Storage Facility in Perth, Ontario

Make Space® Storage - Perth

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of HWY 7 Self Storage, a self-storage facility in Perth, ON.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make Space Storage brand is delighted to announce the newest addition of HWY 7 Self Storage to our Make Space Storage self-storage facilities located across Canada. With 34,750 square feet of net rentable space, this spacious facility has over 280 storage units, including drive-up self-storage lockers, as well as heated and non-heated self-storage units.

Brian Jardine, General Manager of Storage Operations in Eastern Canada, noted, “We are excited to welcome this storage facility in Perth to our ever-expanding Make Space Storage brand. We are dedicated to giving our customers a seamless transition as we rebrand HWY 7 Self Storage. For this reason, one of our highest priorities throughout the rebranding process is to ensure that there are minimal disruptions in business operations and company policies.”

The Make Space Storage brand will continue to provide outstanding customer service and a warm and welcoming atmosphere at our new storage facility in Perth, ON. In addition, our customers can easily reserve their self-storage unit, request a quote, and book an appointment online.

This newest self-storage facility in Perth marks another excellent location in Ontario for the Make Space Storage brand. Many of the brand’s other facilities in the province also offer several moving and storage services, including numerous self-storage units, parking spaces, and mobile storage container rental options.

About Make Space Storage

The Make Space Storage brand provides various storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage and parking rentals, and packing supplies for sale. Some of the self-storage services that we provide include a wide range of sizes of on-site storage containers as well as heated and unheated storage lockers. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities located in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada.