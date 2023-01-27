More Than $500,000 Invested Toward 15 New Municipal Projects To Strengthen Communities

CANADA, January 27 - Released on January 27, 2023

Today, Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced 15 new municipal projects that will receive a combined provincial investment of more than $500,000 under the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative.

Projects include developing a land use plan in the RM of Paddockwood north of Prince Albert, producing a shared policy manual for municipal officials in various west-central communities, and creating a regional emergency plan in the Lanigan area in central Saskatchewan.

“Our government is proud of its ongoing work and relationships with Saskatchewan’s municipal associations to make this initiative happen,” McMorris said. “Together, we will help communities better serve their citizens by strengthening local governments across this great province.”

The TSS Initiative provides cost-shared grants to support municipalities partnering to enhance their core responsibilities through projects focused on good governance, capacity building and regional co-operation. Funding covers up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs. More details about funding recipients and their approved projects are in the attached backgrounder.

Projects are reviewed and approved by the TSS Steering Committee, which consists of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"By investing in projects that foster good governance and encourage inter-community collaboration, the Targeted Sector Support Initiative is helping to strengthen Saskatchewan's hometowns and improve the lives of our residents," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "SUMA is proud to be a partner of this important initiative and we look forward to the benefits these new projects will have in our communities now and in the future."

"SARM couldn't be more pleased with the impact the TSS initiative is having in our communities," SARM President Ray Orb said. "We have experienced RMs using their grant to provide municipal governance training to not only their own elected officials, but officials from surrounding municipalities as well."

"New North appreciates the ongoing work of the Targeted Sector Support Initiative and collaborating with other municipal organizations and the provincial government to help make Saskatchewan communities even better," New North Chairperson Georgina Jolibois said.

This is the fourth round of projects approved under the TSS Initiative, which is funded through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program. SUMA administers this funding on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee.

TSS projects are funded under one of the following streams: dispute resolution and relationship building, capacity building, regional co-operation, and municipal transition.

All Saskatchewan municipalities are encouraged to apply for TSS funding in the next intake for applications, which is expected to open in early March.

