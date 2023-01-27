Introducing the New Innova Solutions

Driving Its Digital-First Strategy, ACS Group Transitions to Innova Brand

As Innova, we will continue to pioneer technological and business solutions and serve as change agents for opportunity and value.” — Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 1, 2023, Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, began operating under its new name.

The Atlanta-based company’s robust offerings include Digital Product Engineering; Customer Experience; Cloud Services; Data & Insights; Intelligent Automation (AI); Cyber Security, Managed Service Provider (MSP) Services; Talent Solutions; Direct Sourcing; and Business Process Outsourcing.

The name, “Innova,” is a reference to the organization’s steadfast commitment to accelerating client success through digital innovation. Focused on providing services to clients in different regions across the world, Innova continues to expand its presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions, stated, “Innovation has always been at the core of our robust technology offerings and industry solutions. ‘Innova’ represents the unyielding spirit of innovation that has driven us to become an undisputed industry leader employing 50,000+ professionals in locations across four continents and reporting an annual revenue approaching $3 Billion. As Innova, we will continue to pioneer technological and business solutions and serve as change agents for opportunity and value.”

In September of 2022, Innova Solutions introduced a new vertical business strategy comprised of several strategic business units (SBUs)—Healthcare, Insurance, & Life Sciences (HIL); Communications & Media; Retail, Manufacturing, & Transport (RMT); Banking and Financial Services (BFS); and Hi-Tech—citing a desire for a wider range of industry-specific offerings designed to guide businesses throughout their digital transformation journeys.

“Working closely with the Innova team, our company has been able to implement new processes that streamline our projects—saving us significant time and boosting our bottom line. I know that when a new problem emerges, we can turn to Innova for a solution that will get us back on track,” said Shawn Eads, CIO at Penn Engineering & Manufacturing Corp.

As Innova develops new offerings, the company will collaborate with its strategic partners to build on existing tech ecosystems. Innova’s current list of partners includes industry leaders, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Google Cloud, IBM, and Microsoft.

“Innova is focused on helping clients drive digital transformation by harnessing the full value of their technology investments to propel growth and transformation. Thus, our partner ecosystem is a critical element of our new identity,” said Punish Malhotra, Global Head of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at Innova Solutions. “We are also making substantial investments towards bridging the digital divide as part of our DEI office’s charter and will continue to develop similar programs to positively impact our communities.”

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Innova encourages both partners and clients to embrace diversity and inclusivity as a part of their identity. With the Innova Foundation, the company gives back to communities across the globe, including through partnerships with Women in Technology (WIT), the Earth Saviours Foundation, and numerous other nonprofit organizations.

As the company pivots to focus on building digital solutions, Innova is also making substantial new investments to scale technology offerings, invest in technology partner ecosystems, and scale-up global delivery to meet client needs.

In the years to come, the company has plans to expand its Digital-First strategy with the goal of reaching 80% digital product delivery. To learn more about Innova Solutions, please visit www.innovasolutions.com.