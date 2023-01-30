Music Promoter Andrew Minott Shares Uplifting Story of Fatherhood with Autobiography, “Prove ‘Em Wrong”
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR ORDER INFORMATION, CLICK HERE
The realization that everyone has a story to tell and that experiences can be learned from triumphs to defeats is what Andrew Minott has proven in his own authentic life. Andrew has chronicled the complications, disappointments, hard-ships, and obstacles in his soon to be released, “Prove ‘Em Wrong” autobiography.
Andrew transparently speaks about his early years as a young, single father of two sons who faced the challenges of combating society’s negative perceptions of Black parenthood. Debunking the pervasive stereotype that Black fathers are more absent than not from their children’s lives is just one of the central themes Andrew disseminates with conviction to his readers. As he points out so passionately, Andrew is fervently involved in his children’s daily lives which is by far his greatest accomplishment. The Jamaican-born author, promoter, producer, and music consultant is vehemently resolute about not repeating the pattern of his father’s detachment from him and his siblings in his formative years. The example Andrew has set to be a better father to all of his children (three sons, one daughter, two stepsons and three young men he helped raise) is the message he is adamant to convey.
Concert promotion and production piqued his curiosity after attending concerts that featured reggae artists, like Sean Paul, who drew large crowds. Throughout the years, Andrew gained moderate success with certain clients and performers and even relished in the upward climb, but in the midst of it, he also suffered daunting defeats, thereby, attempting to ‘prove those naysayers wrong’ by working more furiously and soliciting the advice of the one family member he trusted. Cousin and Jamaican singer/producer Lincoln Barrington “Sugar” Minott whose hits include “Rub A Dub Sound” and “No Vacancy,” taught Andrew that his career would continue to flourish as long as he kept one thing in mind: ‘If you don’t truly love this music business, then don’t do it. It’s not always going to be glamorous; it has its share of corruption too.’ While the lesson from “Sugar” may have been harsh, Andrew heeded his cousin’s words “for the love of music” which was his real passion.
Andrew credits “Sugar” for having the biggest influence in his decision to ‘keep the music going’ and for penning “Prove ‘Em Wrong.” Modestly, Andrew wanted the book to be a tribute to his cousin, who deserved more recognition based on his distinguished music career, and not about himself. But as fate would have it, Andrew felt it best to prove everyone wrong, especially his family, by demonstrating that he is indeed the author of his life story.
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, Andrew will be at the Wynwood Racket Upscale Bar & Lounge in Miami, FL from 7 pm to 9 pm ET to sign copies of “Prove “Em Wrong”. The event is part of Inner Circle’s Reggae Month Miami.
For more information, go to www.anchorminott.com
